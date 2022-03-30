French Alpine Bistro-Creperie du Village is hoping to keep its pandemic-era outdoor seating area following a decision by Aspen City Council to remove all installations erected in public parking spaces by May 1.
In response to the council’s Feb. 15 decision the bistro posted an online petition earlier this week that asks the city to allow the installation to remain through summer. The petition had garnered nearly 1,000 signatures and hundreds of comments as of Tuesday afternoon.
The Creperie was one of several downtown businesses to install temporary structures in public rights-of-way during summer 2020 to increase capacity and allow patrons to social distance during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other businesses — such as Meat & Cheese and Kemo Sabe — also were told last month that their temporary structures would need to be dismantled because they take up parking spaces.
While some businesses are glad for the return to normalcy, the news came as a shock to Karin Derly, owner of the Creperie, who said the installation — known as “the chalet” — has benefited not only her business, but also the community of Aspen in many ways.
“We feel like it would be wiser to make a decision at the end of the summer versus now,” she said. “It’s a promotion for Aspen as well, because it’s on thousands of Instagram accounts from people who are vacationing. Also, obviously, with additional seats there comes additional sales tax for the city and the state.”
In February, Derly said the news was a surprise because the city did not approach businesses before making the call to eliminate the temporary structures. Since then, Derly has met with Mayor Torre and two other members of the council and said she now has a better understanding of the city’s reasons. Still, she would still like to keep the chalet in place.
Derly said she is grateful for the council’s willingness to have a discussion, despite the fact that the decision was made weeks ago. In an email to Torre and other council members, she asked them to consider looking into establishing parameters that would determine how many businesses downtown would be interested in keeping their installations through the summer before making a final decision.
Council members cited a lack of fairness between all businesses and noncompliance with city codes as reasons to take down the structures. Derly said she would be willing to pay parking fees for the two city parking spaces where the chalet is located for the full year — which would add up to thousands of dollars — in addition to mitigation and other fees for keeping the structure.
Installing the chalet structure cost more than $100,000, Derly said, and it meant the addition of 45 seats and 10 employees, bringing the total number of staff to 50. Before the pandemic, the Creperie could seat 60 people at a time. Today, it can seat 49 people at tables and a few more at the bar in its main indoor space, with 40-45% of its occupancy located in the chalet.
If the installation is taken down, Derly said she will not be able to keep the 10 extra employees on staff.
“I will have to lay people off when it goes. …My team members will be sad to leave because they love working here,” she said. “So many places have been short-staffed in retail and restaurants. In order not to be short-staffed, I have to pay them a certain wage.”
Aside from financial concerns, Derly said that the two main benefits she sees to keeping the chalet are the flexibility it gives the Creperie during times of COVID-related limitations and the icon it has become for the community. According to the comments associated with the online petition, those who support the chalet appreciate the structure’s ambience, the extra jobs it creates and the flexibility it allows to those who prefer sitting outside, whether COVID is a factor or not.
Despite the outpouring of support, the 1,000 signatures on the petition will not carry any legal weight and will not be enough to alter the council’s decision. Community Development Director Phillip Supino, who gave a presentation to council on Feb. 15 on installations in the rights-of-way, said on Tuesday that it will ultimately be up to the council to decide whether to revisit the issue.
“We’re operating under the direction we got from council,” he said. “If council wants to have another conversation, we’re happy to facilitate that.”
Derly hopes to hear a decision from the council in the coming days, although Mayor Torre declined comment Tuesday about what would need to happen in order for the chalet to remain in place. Torre and the majority of the council were in favor of removing the installations from parking spaces last month.
Councilman Skippy Mesirow was the sole council member to vouch for keeping them, and on Tuesday he said his position was unchanged.
“I want to see an expansion of the use of rights-of-way and city streets for locally serving businesses,” he said. “Right now, that is not our policy and not the direction that we’ve chosen, and I am respectful of my colleagues’ opinion.”
The council will meet Monday for a work session, but the city has not yet announced whether a new discussion on right-of-way installations or the Creperie in particular will take place. The petition is still collecting signatures and can be found at ipetitions.com.