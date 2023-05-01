Two married physicians are leaving practices they started at Aspen Valley Hospital after their monthly rent for a single-family home nearly doubled to $25,000, an amount they said they cannot afford even on two doctors’ incomes.
Drs. Heather and Michael Murphy relocated to the area from Wisconsin in early 2017 when they joined Aspen Valley Hospital as full-time physicians to set up their respective otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat) and ophthalmology practices.
Last week, Dr. Heather Murphy packed her belongings to return to Wisconsin, and she and her husband hit the road on Friday. Dr. Michael Murphy will return, however; he has arranged temporary hospital housing so he can continue to practice until or through August, he said.
“We are fortunate to have an ability to have a good income, and we’ve gotten to live here for six years,” said Dr. Heather Murphy. “I don’t want to leave on bad terms. We just have been trying to do our best as doctors, and my biggest concern is the patients.”
Murphy said she saw about 80 patients during a normal five-day workweek. Her patients have been “everybody from the billionaires to the uninsured,” she said, noting because AVH is a public hospital, her practice has accepted Medicare and Medicaid.
Those doctor-patient relationships take time to build, she said, noting her patients will be seeing short-term physicians until her position is filled.
Residing in the more affordable yet increasingly expensive downvalley, while perhaps an option for her husband, was not viable for Dr. Heather Murphy, who said she was not comfortable living more than 20 minutes away from the hospital, given the immediate responses her position can demand.
The hospital has finalist candidates for both Murphys’ positions, according to hospital CEO David Ressler. The Murphys said they gave notice to the hospital Dec. 1.
“We’re like everybody else,” Ressler said. “It’s an enormous challenge and we have the advantage that we’ve been able to reduce the number of openings, but the challenge is the cost of living and depending on the income level, it’s totally untenable for some.”
The Murphys had been renting a home on West Buttermilk for the last five years after selling their four-bedroom, four-bathroom Snowmass Village home — which they bought for $2.9 million in July 2016 before moving to Aspen — for $2.8 million in May 2018, according to property records.
“The first year we bought a house in Horse Ranch (a Snowmass neighborhood),” Dr. Heather Murphy said. “We had a home in the Milwaukee area and thought that we could get out from under our mortgage (in Snowmass) and we can rent something and buy something later.”
That was before the global pandemic was declared in early 2020, resulting in home prices skyrocketing as out-of-town buyers overwhelmed mountain-towns’ residential inventories.
The Murphys’ combined incomes make them ineligible to rent or own category housing through the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority, and the market for resident-occupied homes, for which there is no income limit, is slim. They also have two dogs, which can be a deal-breaker when the landlord or homeowners association bans canines.
“We have looked everywhere,” Dr. Heather Murphy said last week. The couple own a home in the Milwaukee area they’ll be returning to, they said.
According to the real estate site Zillow, residential rentals as of Sunday on the Pitkin County free market ranged from $4,250 a month for a two-bedroom apartment in Basalt, which is too far away from the hospital for the Murphy couple. Next cheapest was a 250-square-foot studio on Sneaky Lane for $4,500, according to Zillow. The most expensive: $250,000 a month for a six-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 8,963-square-foot home in Aspen.
The Murphys had been paying $13,000 a month for their rental home until the rent spike. After paying utilities, which amounted to approximately $2,000 a month, they were paying $15,000 monthly. The new rent amount, combined with utilities, equates to $27,000.
“Every patient that I told, they would say ‘no way, that’s crazy. You can’t find a place you can live here?’” Dr. Michael Murphy said.
The Murphys don’t have children and they said they recognize that they earn higher wages than most people make, so sympathy is better served to someone else. But paying $300,000 a year on rent, and another $24,000 on utilities, wasn’t feasible financially, they said. As well, the hospital can do only so much.
“It’s not a place where you negotiate or bargain and say ‘I’d love to stay but I can’t afford to unless you pay me more,’” Dr. Michael Murphy said. “This is your salary and their attitude is ‘we’ll find someone else to come in.’”
Aspen Valley Hospital owns 66 employee-housing units, according to Ressler. The supply has been slightly depleted because some of those units have been used as on-call rooms for staff. The full existing housing inventory, however, will become available when the hospital completes work on its separate on-call room facility, Ressler said. The hospital also leases another 30 residential units that it sublets to staff, he said.
“Typically the housing we have for our staff isn’t a good option for physicians or physicians with family,” he said. “We do have some physicians that are able to live in free-market units that we rent from the rental market.”
The units in Aspen and downvalley are used by traveling nurses and “locum tenens,” which are short-term, traveling physicians used to fill staffing gaps. Both Murphys were aided by locum tenens, who will work in their absence until the hospital hires a full-time ENT doctor and ophthalmologist.
AVH, which has close to 500 employees, has a 10-year plan to add another 200 housing units to its inventory, Ressler said.
“The Murphys are beloved in the community both as people and as surgeons,” said the CEO. “And it’s a great loss for AVH and the community for them to leave, so that really is my main sentiment in this situation. Having said that, I respect the fact that they have to make the same choices that we all have to make.”
Some AVH doctors live as far away as Rifle, Ressler said, “and that requires a real commitment to want to work here. You either have to pay a significant amount for your housing, or you have to commute a long distance.”
“There is no question that it is difficult to live in this valley,” he said, but added “this is an amazing valley to live in and unlike any place in the world.”
Dr. Michael Murphy, also a surgeon, said his job gives him more flexibility and “what I do isn’t so urgent” because he mainly sees patients through previously scheduled appointments.
“From what I do, as an opthamologist, it's not like I need to get there in 20 minutes,” he said. “If I took 45 minutes to get to see people (in an urgent situation), I don’t think anybody would lose their vision. But you do want to get to them as soon as possible so you can get them out of the discomfort.”
Dr. Heather Murphy, however, said the immediacy of her job duties can be a matter of life and death for her patients when they are afflicted with infectious and traumatic conditions.
“I can’t be in Carbondale,” she said of the roughly 30-mile commute to Aspen, which can be slowed by commuter and tourist traffic. “I’m an ENT surgeon and when you’re on call, you have to be within 20 minutes of the hospital.”
Ressler said, “I appreciate her sentiment in that regard. It’s not a requirement of the hospital to live within 20 minutes. We do have some specialty surgeons that have to live within 20 minutes, like trauma surgeons; that’s the best example I can give. It really depends on what each individual can do.”