It turned out just to be a cold — but because of the overlap in symptoms, Ellen Winter couldn’t send her daughter back to school without a confirmed negative COVID-19 test result.
It would be several days before she could attain such proof of health, even after seemingly researching all of the options. In addition to the 72-hour turnaround time for the test result, she first had to get on a physician’s calendar for a $120 appointment.
“She had a cold, but those are also COVID symptoms. I called the hospital as well, just asking, ‘Can we just show up and get this test?’” Winter recounted.
“‘No, not possible,’” she was told.
Rather, she went through her primary care practitioner at Aspen Medical Care to request the necessary physician’s order before she’d be able to have her daughter tested for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and, in turn, return her to the classroom.
“That costs $120, and it’s a five-minute Zoom. Essentially, I had no choice, it was something I had to do, which was really frustrating,” she said.
She’s still awaiting the bill.
“I don’t know how much I have to pay. I haven’t met my deductible,” she said. “What about the underinsured and uninsured? I can see them deciding not to tell anyone and just keep their kids in school because they don’t want to be saddled with paying [that money] and taking the time and being off work that long.”
It’s a concern that goes beyond just the student populations — and one that came up during a Sept. 17 Pitkin County Board of Health meeting. Especially with the winter looming and the uptick in seasonal workers and tourists that come with it, health board members expressed a need to lessen the burden of entry to getting tested.
“In [other regions], you can walk in as a self-referred patient and do such testing. I think the necessity of having a physician referral is inhibiting,” Dr. Tom Kurt said during the meeting.
“Let’s face the facts. [Aspen Skiing Co.] is going to have 3,000 people who are going to need testing. Something is going to need to be done to manage these 3,000 people who are starting work in November. That’s not something we can skip over.”
To that end, Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann assured that the county’s largest employer was in talks with a third-party testing company to oversee the onboarding of new employees, as well as manage the rest of the season. So, too, are other agencies — including schools, she confirmed Tuesday.
“We are in conversation with major employers in the valley to bring a third-party vendor in to provide testing for employees and students which would not require a doctor’s referral,” she said. “We have our second meeting about it this week. This could be a scalable solution for community testing as well, but right now, it’s not point-of-care testing.”
Wading through the sea of professional options, however, has been its own endeavor, she noted. COVID-19 has in many ways created myriad emerging markets, and testing is just one of many — and like in any competitive market, there are competing commercial interests vying for contracts.
“There are many vendors out there, so it is important to do our due diligence and make sure that if we are to scale this with multiple employers, that it’s the right one for our community,” Koenemann said. “The program we learned about last week and that we are exploring is a program schools are using on the Front Range. They hired the vendor, and the vendor provides the testing service — which doesn’t require a referral.”
Dr. Kim Levin — Pitkin County’s medical officer who also serves as an emergency department physician at both Aspen and Valley View hospitals — was not immediately available for comment. But she did address the question of requiring a physician’s order to get tested at either area hospital during the most recent health board meeting when the issue was discussed.
“That has been a challenge throughout the entire pandemic. There are systems in place in public health testing sites, where there’s not a lot of interaction,” Levin said, referencing state-run mass testing sites, such as the one in Mesa County.
And while that style of communitywide testing — without the added hurdle of needing a physician’s order — is certainly the most efficient form, there is a certain sacrifice that comes with quantity-minded testing strategies, and that's the quality of followup, she continued.
“I think the intensive part of this are those conversations after, which we feel is an essential part. We have all found that that is a huge piece to testing,” Levin said. “It would be a very non personal experience, and probably through an app, to get a result.”
Koenemann on Tuesday confirmed the importance of that follow-up for positive cases, which is a cornerstone of the county’s box-it-in containment strategy.
“[From] an epidemiological perspective, the purpose of testing is to stop chains of disease transmission through isolation and quarantine,” she said. “All sides of the box-it-in have to be in place. So we can’t talk about testing without discussing and considering the other sides of the box: isolate, trace and quarantine.”
For people experiencing a COVID-19 scare in real time, such as Winter and her family, there’s still a lot of trepidation about the future based on current experiences. And, she stressed, such requirements aren’t mandatory in other regions of the country.
“I know that a friend of mine was in Idaho traveling, and he was exposed,” she said. “So he went to Walgreens, drove up and had results in 10 hours. That’s just in Idaho.”
Vail, too, does not require a physician’s order to be tested, she continued.
“I know that Vail, you have to email the hospital, then they schedule you and you show up with your insurance information, based on their website. You just email, and you show up. I cannot be the only one feeling this frustration and this fear that these hoops that they’re making people jump through are increasing the number of not getting tested,” she said.