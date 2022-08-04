When Ben Johns, considered to be the world’s best pickleball player, planned a trip to Aspen, the intent was mostly to train at altitude and visit.
However, speaking with Tom Dundon, whose Dundon Capital Partners owns the Professional Pickleball Association and whom Johns was visiting in town, paired him with Cascades Tennis to host a close-knit clinic. Cascades Tennis owner and coach Alex Rebeiz said it sold out in under 20 minutes as his clients eagerly booked a session with one of the brightest stars in the rapidly expanding sport.
“We do have a savvy clientele,” Rebeiz said, “a lot of whom play tournaments and actually travel to tournaments. Some of our players have been to the Naples big tournaments, the ones in California. …I don’t think I had many people, if any, who said, ‘We don’t know who these people are.’ They all knew what they were getting into when they signed up.”
That the world’s top pickleball players — Johns is currently ranked No. 2 in doubles and singles by the association; his doubles partner and brother, Collin, and world No. 3 Riley Newman also held clinics in Aspen recently — are recognizable names in a small town is a new phenomenon.
Pickleball has only hit the mainstream recently. On July 27, PPA and CBS Sports announced a two-year broadcasting deal, describing it as “unprecedented” in the news release. The first U.S. Open Pickleball Championships were held in 2016.
Locally, tennis providers are adapting their programming to offer more pickleball. New courts are being planned at the Aspen Recreation Center. Rebeiz said that in the past year alone, pickleball jumped from accounting for about one-fourth of Cascades’ revenue to about half. He said that because of the growth in popularity, executives at Aspen Meadows Resort, where Cascades operates the tennis program, is considering replacing some tennis courts with pickleball courts.
It’s a national trend, one that was gathering steam before but exploded during COVID-19. Now, outlets like The New Yorker are publishing articles called, “Can Pickleball Save America?”
According to the PPA, Ben Johns has made six figures in prizes alone from playing the sport.
“The growth has been pretty crazy,” said Johns, who only started playing pickleball in 2016. “When I started playing it was, to me at least, more of a game than a sport. Permanent courts were hard to find. There weren’t that many good players. …Now we have pro tournaments every weekend rather than four a year and a pretty huge fan base.”
Because it was a “safe” game to play and easily accessible, Rebeiz said he saw a spike during the pandemic, such as the ones commonly acknowledged with golf and tennis. But both Rebeiz and Johns said pickleball’s more casual nature and smaller learning curve have given it an edge both at the introductory level and higher ones.
“I think it’s taken off hugely because it’s really a sport for everybody,” Johns said. “Obviously if you’re athletic you’re going to be better at it but you can still have fun with somebody that didn’t play athletics. As far as professionally goes, I think it’s just an extension of that. Almost any sport can be played professionally, but I think with the interest of people watching it and wanting more of it, it just seems the natural course of things.”
Johns said the clients he worked with, as he normally does, were at an intermediate level of play. A clinic host of his caliber isn’t typically called on for introductory lessons, but there is a demand locally for next-level teaching.
The Johns brothers are using the altitude of Aspen to train for their next round of competition: the PPA Tournament of Champions in Brigham City, Utah, on Aug. 17, according to the PPA website.
Locally, the boom appears sustainable, at least to Rebeiz.
“I can’t predict the future, but more to be able to have a No. 1 and and No. 2, what it’s doing here is it’s really putting pickleball on the map in Aspen,” Rebeiz said. “It’s going to continue to grow. I can’t say for every club how much of a sharp incline it is, but it is a heck of a sharp incline still for us. I think in the near term, every operator of every club in town has to really offer more courts. I think we’re OK right now, but the growth is going to keep going.”