Aspen resident Lauren Andersen has been playing pickleball for about eight years and has just started dabbling in some professional competition. But a major career highlight came on Thursday in Naples, Florida, when Andersen and her teammate Daria Stakiw-Harlow of New Castle took home gold in their division in the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships.
The local duo won the women’s 30-and-over age group, 5.0 skill level bracket in the weeklong competition, playing through the Florida heat against high-level competition from around the country.
“It’s the first time that I’ve won something gold in pickleball at this high of a level and it was at the U.S. Open, so that’s pretty cool,” Andersen said.
The tournament was open invite, but had brackets divided into ages and skills. The pickleball rating system is similar to that of tennis: A 5.0 rating is the highest mark of a non-pro player, showing excellence at all components of the game. Andersen and Stakiw-Harlow were up against 11 teams from across the country that were the best amateur players in their age group.
After a first-round bye, they swept their opponents in the best-of-three format, then came from behind after losing the first game in the semifinals. They won their first game of finals to the duo of Paige Kayihan and Nikki Cooper 11-2 before falling in the second 11-7. The locals took home the winner-take-all third game 11-5.
Not bad for a pair of Coloradoans who have been training indoors all winter, Andersen said, adding that the game uses different balls and different courts for indoor and outdoor competition.
“We played a lot of people that are from Florida and Arizona and Utah where they play year-round outside. In Colorado, we don’t have that luxury,” Andersen said. “I was pretty happy with how we’ve been playing outdoors since we’ve been stuck on a gym floor all winter.”
Despite being two of what Andersen described as a handful of high-level players within the Roaring Fork Valley and encompassing area, she and Stakiw-Harlow had limited time as partners before choosing to go to nationals together. They tried to do one in St. George, Utah, last year, Andersen said, but the tournament was canceled due to uncharacteristic snow in the area.
They had played together recreationally for about half a decade but had never competed in a tournament ahead of nationals. Andersen also picked up a bronze in singles and Stakiw-Harlow also won the mixed 40-and-over doubles with Kevin Mark and the women’s age group 40-and-over doubles bracket.
“It takes a lot of practice to get up to that level where you’re actually consistently winning, especially living in Aspen and in a small mountain town,” Andersen said. “There’s a lot of people that play, but not at that level and at different kinds of play.”
A Division II tennis player, Andersen made the transition to pickleball after having her first child and picking it up at the recreation center while he was at day care about eight years ago. She’s since started playing competitively in the past couple of years, and laughed about just recently winning her first round, let alone a tournament.
Coaching in the summer, she hopes the win can help her influence more people to pick up the sport.
“I think it’s the start to a lot, but I actually just mainly want to get more people involved with the sport,” Andersen said. “Mainly, I’d love people to get to know the sport, come talk to me, take lessons and things like that. It’s really been a life-changing sport for me. Physically, I’m in the best shape of my life right now and also mentally. It’s just so fun and good exercise and good friendly competition.”
Andersen said she’s planning on continue competition, though admitted that the majority of those will be on the West Coast due to travel convenience while she raises her two children.