As Aspen pickleball becomes more popular, the city is trying to keep up by building a new facility where tennis and pickleball will each have their own courts to play on.
The pickleball courts will be installed at the same location as the current tennis courts at the Aspen Recreation Center. However, construction is not planned to begin until after next year’s budget cycle is approved by Aspen City Council, so the tennis and pickleball players will have to make do with the current temporary setup a bit longer.
“We’re early in the design process still,” said Parks and Open Space Director Matt Kuhn. “The money that we have currently is for the design, engineering and permitting. We have to go through a plan review, and most of this year’s funding is associated with the planning for construction. Next year we’ll be asking council for funding for construction.”
Kuhn estimated that construction will cost about $2 million, which is separate from the $400,000 the project received in this year’s budget for design and planning. The project will expand the current footprint of the ARC’s tennis facility to make room for separate pickleball courts, more space for tennis and pickleball players, and other potential improvements such as restrooms.
Currently, pickleball games are played on eight temporary courts laid out on top of the tennis courts. Four of the courts are “permanent,” but Kuhn said that there isn’t much room for tennis or pickleball players to play without bumping into one another. So, the hope is that the project will increase player safety.
“They’re kind of shoe-horned in there, so they would ideally have more space between them for player safety,” he said. “Pickleball is a very social kind of sport and activity, and we’re anticipating that improvements to the facility will allow for more space for people to gather and mingle between matches.”
Pickleball has been gaining popularity in Aspen and across the Roaring Fork Valley in recent years. Pickleball facilities are located in Carbondale, Snowmass Village and El Jebel in addition to the ARC facility. Aspen also has its own USA Pickleball Association chapter, which serves as a resource for anyone interested in learning to play or getting involved in the sport.
“When pickleball started to make its way into the mainstream, we only had two tennis courts, so we had no pickleball courts within the city of Aspen limits,” said Desiree Whitehead, operations manager at Aspen Recreation. “It’s a very popular sport because it’s very simple, low impact, so I think there is a need for some expansion on those courts, because those courts get pretty busy.”
Pickleball players can go to the ARC any day of the week and drop in or schedule a time to play. Courts are open dawn to dusk on a first-come-first-served basis, and on busy days, the space can get pretty crowded.
Amy Roth, a co-ambassador for the Aspen USA Pickleball group, said that while she hasn’t felt any tension between the pickleball and tennis players, she is looking forward to having a dedicated space for pickleball.
“We really think that Aspen deserves a top-notch facility,” she said. “There’s so many people that love to play all day and that’s why we’re excited that there is a plan to make a new facility.”
Last week, the city of Aspen held an open house in which members of the pickleball community could hear the design plans and provide feedback about what they would like to see at the new facility. Roth said that she was happy with the results and felt as though the pickleball players were heard and their feedback was incorporated into the plans.
City staff is planning to bring a contract for the final design of the project to the city council in late August or early September, Kuhn said. Although construction is not planned to begin in the near future, Roth is looking forward to having more space for more people to enjoy pickleball.
“We know there has to be a place for tennis there — we understand that totally, and we think that’s fair,” she said. “Our goal as ambassadors is really to encourage people to play, and we want to be a very welcoming place for people to come and learn and socialize, and most of all, have fun and get out there.”
Roth encouraged those interested in trying pickleball to sign up for lessons and start playing with others. More information about when and where to play pickleball in Aspen can be found at aspenrecreation.com.