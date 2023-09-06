The door has been unlocked for the restoration of a 119-year-old farmhouse that’s an important part of mid-Roaring Fork Valley history.
The Glassier Homestead House has received designation for the National Register of Historic Places. “This opens the door to grant funding from the State Historic Fund,” Suzanne Reid, Pitkin County historic preservation officer, wrote in a letter presented to county commissioners on Tuesday.
The commissioners agreed to sign an application for a $250,000 grant that would be used to rehabilitate the Victorian brick house. The cost of the work is estimated at $430,000. Pitkin County will contribute up to $180,000 although its matching grant amount might be reduced if Eagle County chips in funds.
The property was homesteaded by Fredrick H. Glassier in the late 1880s. It was in the Glassier family until Pitkin and Eagle counties acquired the 137-acre farm and ranch in January 2014 for $5.9 million. Great Outdoors Colorado provided $1 million.
The ranch is on Hooks Spur Road in the Emma area. The house and outbuildings are historically important because they represent the type of homesteads established when scores of Italian immigrants came to the Roaring Fork Valley from the Val d’Aoste area in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
In addition to the house, there are a variety of old farm buildings, some dating to the 1920s. There is a pig shed that was converted to a woodshed, a crumbling brick chicken coop and a teetering outhouse. Pitkin County Open Space and Trails manages the property and subleases portions for agricultural uses. The county fixed leaks in the roof but the house has sat empty for nine years.
The goal has been to rehabilitate the entire property but the cost was daunting. The national historic designation makes grants viable.
“This gets us on the path to restoring the entire homestead,” said Gary Tennenbaum, director of the open space program. “It would be great to bring this entire homestead back to life.”
The work on the house will include repairing exterior masonry, refurbishing the historic windows and potentially demolishing two additions. The original house is about 1,700 square feet. The additions are 573 square feet.
Pitkin County Commissioner Steve Child said if the additions were added by the homesteading family, they should remain. “To me the additions are historic,” he said.
Tennenbaum said the additions are unsound. “One of them just doesn’t have a foundation at all. The other blocks a piece of the historic house,” he said.
State historical officials would have to approve removing the additions as part of the grant approval.
The county intends to house an employee of the open space department or a farmer leasing part of the Glassier ranch once the house is restored.