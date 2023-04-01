The Pimpin’ County commissioners have decided to put their yakking to good use.
The commissioners have opted to formally adopt the filibuster as a governing tool in their deliberations.
“I suspect the press will make a fuss out of this move but it’s really not that big of a deal,” said board chair Fannie Jabber. “Anybody that attends our meeting realizes that several of us can talk and talk and talk. When Commissioners Chatty Snapper and Wild Child and I get on a roll it can make your ears bleed. This is just a way to make all that hot air productive.”
Jabber said the two other commissioners on the board might be at a slight disadvantage on use of the filibuster.
“Commissioner Gag Roachman doesn’t really drone on to the extent we do, but he has his moments,” Jabber said. “And Commissioner Smelly Curry has this annoying habit of only speaking when she has something vital to say.”
The filibuster will work like this — whenever the commissioners engage in really important issues that require bold but potentially risky action, one or more of the members can simply stall a vote by taking the floor for multiple hours and talking gibberish — what they had for lunch, a groovy new book they’ve read or their experiences of taking a trip down one rabbit hole or another. After six consecutive hours of one member droning on, the meeting will officially be ended.
No progress on affordable housing? No problem, just blame it on Commissioner Wild Child’s detailed description of his trip to Alaska.
Stagnant discussions on the new fixed-base operator at the airport? Excuse it by explaining how Commissioner Snapper got engrossed in stories about “how things used to be” in Aspen and recognized several voters’ birthdays.
“Personally, I think I am an expert on damned near everything,” Jabber said. “And I’m not afraid to express that.”
Jabber’s assertion that use of the filibuster wouldn’t change conditions that much was verified by research conducted by Pimpin’ County employees. They found that commissioner meetings went 47% longer than necessary in 2022 due to commissioners talking about subjects off topic.
“There have been widespread complaints by county staffers and consultants about how they can only finish about two-thirds of their presentations before the commissioners interrupt, express their opinions, exert their so-called expertise and otherwise derail the deliberations,” said a county employee who didn’t want to be identified but whose name resembles a large bird with colorful tail-feather plumage.
Jabber acknowledged the adoption of the filibuster probably will deter commissioners from solving some of the big issues on their plate — housing, a new or remodeled jail, an overhaul of the growth management process and myriad topics at the airport.
However, it should leave more time for rubber-stamping proposals from Asspen Skiing Inc. (Skink), expanding beaver habitat and leading volunteer efforts to pick up garbage along Highway 82, she said.