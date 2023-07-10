Pinnacle Race Team, a junior competitive mountain bike racing team out of Roaring Fork Cycling, is celebrating a strong weekend at the USA Cycling Cross-Country Mountain Bike National Championship this weekend.
Four competitors took to the trails of Bear Creek Mountain Resort near Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the junior divisions of the national championship: three in the 17-18-year-old group and one in the 15-16. Led by Canyon Cherney’s 13th place, Pinnacle closes the season on a high note.
“It means quite a bit because now I know that I’m kind of within this top group of riders and I can kind of explore racing with this elite group and hopefully try to get some better placements or challenge myself further,” Cherney said.
Cherney’s 13th place came in the main event, completing the three-lap race five minutes and 26 seconds behind the winner Nicholas Konecny from Summit County, who finished with a time of 56:28. Cherney was just edged out by one second by Ezra Caudell in 12th place.
Sam Friday finished 35th, according to RaceResult.com, saying he wasn’t thrilled with the final place but happy with how he rode. Friday finished with a time of 1:06:50.
In the intense humidity and heat of Pennsylvania, Lucas Berry struggled to put together the race he wanted to. Starting with qualifiers, he said he felt dehydrated. Still, he found he was able to gather himself and gain ground on other riders, climbing to 50th in his qualifier and 67th in the finals.
Fitness throughout the race was a theme for the three 17-18 riders; coach Scott Leonard said all three made up significant ground in the last lap of the race. Friday passed around 12 racers in the final trip. Each put together their shortest lap time on lap three.
“Once they had the whole course to themselves at a certain level, when it was spread out, they could really express their ability,” Leonard said. “I was really proud of how high the level of fitness was and how they executed the nutrition plan so they were able to really come on strong at the end of the race.”
In the 15-16 bracket, Will Karow finished 65th.
Before the event, Leonard said the course would be among the most difficult they’ve competed on because of its technical components and general layout. After the main race was done, the team felt that the difficulty had actually played to their strengths and their fitness.
“It was really technical for me because I got pushed to the back,” Friday said. “Throughout the race I kept pushing my technical abilities from Colorado, which really helped me push past some of the riders and catch up to the number I wanted.”
Competing in the junior portion of the competition, the riders were able to watch some of the pro variations. The pro finals were held after the junior, but followed the same track.
Cherney said getting to watch the pros compete gave them motivation and show them how they navigated the same course.
“It was cool to see these people that you may have seen at like a World Cup race and stuff like that, who you kind of look up to as being these amazing riders who are super fast,” Cherney said. “It was interesting to see them riding on the exact same course as us and being able to look at your time compared to theirs, looking at their descending skills and just taking note of where you can maybe improve and how elite these guys are.”
Leonard said the pro races were beneficial to show his riders how close they are to that level. Cherney’s average lap time stretched out over the four laps the pros rode would’ve put him at 1:22:24, a 13th-place pace.
Pinnacle returns to Colorado to race in the state championships at Copper Mountain on July 22-23. All four riders will be age-qualifying to compete in juniors again next year.
“The logistics will be better, I’ll have a much better handle on the specific preparation,” Leonard said of coming back to nationals next year. “Those three will all be at the top of the age group next year and I think that will really give us an opportunity. My goal is to send one or two of these guys to the world championships on the U.S. Team. I think next year it’s really realistic for Canyon or Sam to do that.”
Short track
The three 17-18 year-old Pinnacle racers sat on Sunday waiting to compete in the short track race as heavy rain fell on Pennsylvania. All three qualified for the finals previously but were waiting for the weather to cooperate.
Finally, in the evening, it cooperated enough to run a truncated short track competition. Through the mud, Cherney finished 26th, Berry 30th and Friday 47th.
Leonard compared Cherney to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes when discussing the impact of the weather before the race.
“He has so many skills and nothing rattles him,” Leonard said. “I think the more gnarly it is, more slippery it is, the more that his exceptional talent will come out of the woodwork.”
Leonard also touted the team’s preparation, saying they brought mud tires to compete when many other competitors hadn’t.