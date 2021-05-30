Pioneer pluck in Hunter Creek

Aspen’s long-taken-for-granted backyard of Hunter Creek — once slated as an alternate road route to Leadville in the 1880s — attracted a group of five prospectors in late fall of 1879. Those ’79ers, as it were, spent that first winter in the high valley of Hunter Park, holed up in their rough cabin with a five-gallon barrel of whiskey and a big elk carcass for food, just as it started snowing on Nov. 5 and continued nonstop for four months. At the base of Aspen Mountain near the Ute Spring, the remaining eight of Aspen’s “original 13” camped in crude shelters.
According to the Hunter group’s leader, Henry Staats, in his firsthand account retold in “Aspen on the Roaring Fork” by Frank L. Wentworth, the rumor of angry Ute Indians coming flushed the more skittish prospectors back to Leadville, but those first 13 chose to stay. The uptown splinter group in Hunter, who built their camp in October, coined Aspen’s original nickname — “Ute City” — for those clustered below.
Staats described a tall tree gauge by their Hunter cabin that recorded 52 feet of fallen snow, which settled into a consistent 6 to 7 feet on the ground through spring. Hunkered in, those that hastily built earth and wood bunkers in town burned pitch pine wood all winter. “Not a man among them could build a chimney that could draw,” he wrote, “so they had to take the smoke or live out of doors.” Whenever the downtowners emerged from their shelters between storms, their skin appeared pitch darkened by the soot — to Staats’ mind, resembling the Utes. Thus, the actual origin of “Ute City” was a racialized characterization of the white settlers’ skin tone that would be insensitive today.
‘Baldy’ and ‘Old Needle’
Staats’ outfit consisted of J. Warren Elliot, “Old Bill” Blodget, Warner A. Root and Mitchell Lorentz. While the partners worked on the cabin, Staats scouted for ore outcroppings and Blodget was said to “talk to and pet the whiskey keg so much we had to call him off it.”
After meeting Phil Praat, who’d earlier laid out the Spar claim at the top of today’s Little Nell where the first silver ore outcroppings were discovered — the claim that set off the mining stampede into Aspen in the 1880s — Staats eyed straight across to Smuggler, where the same lime and silver had surfaced. By his reckoning as a “high-line prospector” who studied ridges for outcroppings, rich claims should be found in Hunter Creek.
With grub supplies low and early snow, Staats recounts in Wentworth’s volume, Staats set off along Red Mountain from their Hunter camp on his sorrel horse “Baldy” with his trusty “Old Needle,” an octagonal-barrel Sharps .45-caliber rifle — known in the West then as the “Old Reliable” — to find meat.
He spotted an enormous bull elk below on “Woody [Creek] Flats,” which he characterized as “the king of them all.” He “raised the rifle’s hind sight to 600 yards” and wounded the bull. A lengthy pursuit and four more shots finally brought the animal down. After multiple trips hauling the quarters, he and his associates tried to put the massive antlers a-straddle a pack horse, but the vast tines touched the ground. So they left them there on a stump, and William — Billy, to those who knew him — Koch, who built the first ranch up Hunter, appropriated them later.
Demimonde sparks shooting
Among the traffic jam negotiating Independence Pass into Aspen in early 1880 was William C. E. Koch, soon known as “the king of lumber,” who along with his brother Harry ran the Koch Lumber Company situated on today’s eponymous Aspen park at the base of Shadow Mountain. The Oct. 25, 1884, Rocky Mountain Sun printed the first ads for his business and The Aspen Times ran Koch Lumber ads in the 1920s to early 1940s, under different proprietors, until the company went into tax arrears.
Koch, who had prospered in town as a stable and saloon owner, mercantilist and Aspen’s first postmaster, homesteaded in Hunter while starting Koch Lumber. He sold hay, dairy milk, ice and ran a sawmill farther up the creek, various snippets in the 1885 through 1896 Times and Sun recount.
Though a pillar of the Aspen community, Koch became involved in a sordid scandal reported by the June 11, 1886, Aspen Times. The infamous Mollie Ross, an elegant demimonde of the Durant Avenue red-light district who wore a “plush silk cloak trimmed with fur and lined with the richest silk,” had been living with him at his Hunter Creek ranch. Abruptly, she moved to town with real estate agent W. J. Miller.
“Shots rang out in downtown Aspen near the busy Clarendon Hotel,” drawing a crowd to the scene, said the Times. With a pistol in his back pocket, Koch confronted Ross at Miller’s house off Monarch Street. A front-door altercation resulted in Miller firing four shots at Koch with a .38-caliber pistol. One grazed him and another passed through his mouth and out behind an ear. The next entered his back into his right lung, while another pierced his left ear, lodging in the back of his head. Death appeared imminent, and a deathbed-side lawyer transcribed Koch’s will, settling debts and leaving the bulk to his brother.
After the shooting, Miller ran up to Deane’s Addition near today’s 1-A ski lift, where a posse apprehended him. A bevy of town doctors extracted lead balls from Koch as he convalesced in his rival Miller’s bed. The June 30, 1886, Times said Billy Koch walked into the newspaper’s office, saying he felt vigorous but for “feeling air pass through the bullet hole in his lung” where the slug remained. Both well off, Koch and Miller retained lawyers, but frontier law didn’t pursue the case after Koch refused to press charges.
Koch had survived an earlier shot in his chest while employed with the Rio Grande Railroad in 1879, said the same Times. And the July 28, 1883, Sun reported him descending the steps of Hunter Creek in his lumber wagon when the head yoke broke, spooking his team and tossing him underneath, where a wheel ran over his shoulder. In 1890, the Times recounted him being thrown from a horse carriage going up Hunter, becoming unconscious and tearing ligaments in his leg. Yet he found a wife, and the two suffered the death of their “idolized infant” at their “Adelaide Ranch’’ up Hunter Creek, according to the Jan. 13, 1889, Aspen Chronicle.
Several buildings of the Koch ranch still stand along the Hunter Creek trail, just below the old dam and reservoir site located in a marshy portion of the valley. An artist’s rendition of the Koch ranch in Hunter Creek at the Aspen Historical Society depicts crops, cattle and a fountain-like structure in front of a stately house along the creek.
Ross later claimed Koch had beat her earlier in a Glenwood hotel. “Competition for her favors were spirited” and Ross “had a lot of sway over susceptible hearts,” her brief Nov. 25, 1888, obituary read in the Chronicle. She died young in Kansas City.
Hunter hodgepodge
Deaf on one side from his gunshot wounds and with a slug left in his chest, Koch went on to start a lumber and mill operation up Hunter, briefly in partnership with another stalwart Aspen lumber man, Andy McFarlane, for whom McFarlane’s Gulch on the east side of Aspen Mountain is named.
McFarlane, who had been Aspen’s first sheriff in the early 1880s and a competitive town wrestler, brought the first water-turbine-powered “portable sawmill” to town in the summer of 1880 via Taylor Pass. His April 29, 1895, obituary in the Times said he set up the first mill in Hunter Creek, from where plentiful timber built most of Aspen’s first wooden houses.
The April 23, 1881, Times located the mill on Blodget’s and Staats’ original claims “four miles up Hunter ” — likely in today’s “Slab Park,” northeast of Bald Knob where old sawmill slabs are still stacked, per a modern topography map. McFarlane also ran mills in Ashcroft and up Difficult Creek before falling down a shaft in the Della S Mine to his death while not carrying a candle.
Koch and McFarlane had differences over Koch’s 1887 Hunter Creek toll road through the Koch ranch, the May 22, 1886, the Times said, with McFarlane claiming he’d built the original road with an option for a toll station — probably why they parted ways in the lumber business. On July 25, 1891, the Times reported that in response to demand for access into the valley for mining, charcoal processing, timber, hay, ice, dairy and ranching, the county bought the toll road for $13,500 — $396,000 today — and opened it to the public.
The valley was quite popular for fishing and restaurant-supply hunting early on. The July 4, 1885, Sun reported that “Mssrs Campbell’s and Leonard’s ‘Island Grove’” dance pavilion, bar and shooting range ran horse-carriage “hacks” from downtown Aspen up to their “embowered in trees” location in Hunter Creek. All this as lumber and ore wagons and other commercial traffic rolled by.
Adding to the potpourri, reports of a grizzly bear “a mile past the last ranch” in Hunter set one William “Rocky Mountain Billy” Alban and his dogs on the hunt, the Aug. 6, 1895, Times reported. Billy wounded the bruin from “60 yards distant” and it “turned head over heels a dozen times and laid on its back for two minutes before running into the brush.” Townspeople were cautioned of a wounded “silvertip” thereabouts, but Alban returned to the carcass and brought the skin back to town as evidence.
Treacherous road
The newspapers between 1882 through the early 1900s recount tragedies and scores of wagon, timbering and mining accidents in Hunter Creek. The steep Hunter Creek road zigzagged up to the flats before it was called Red Mountain Road, beginning at Sanders Brewery just over today’s Mill Street bridge.
The Sept. 9, 1882, Sun reported J. W. Elliott and son were caught in an explosion while working their mining tunnel in Hunter. Elliott had set a charge inside, left and came back in with his son 15 minutes later. A delayed explosion of the first somehow ignited a dynamite stick in Elliott’s hand. Dr. Teller — who the Dec. 10, 1881, Aspen Times said became the first county physician — amputated his arm and extracted shrapnel from the two. Both survived.
The July 27, 1889, Sun told of Hunter Creek rancher John Adair being thrown under the wheels of his loaded timber wagon while descending the risky road. Teller said the cause of death was a broken back and crushed head. Adair left behind a wife and four children who lived in the West End.
Lewis Palmer, 16, had just bought a .44-caliber Bulldog revolver in town and was shooting chipmunks with it in Hunter, along with his 14-year-old friend, the July 12, 1890, Times wrote. The younger boy had stood back to watch as Palmer shot one, and while removing the spent shell Palmer shot himself in the forehead. His body was brought to his family in east Aspen — the poorer section of town — and laid out with his hat over his face.
The Sept. 2, 1890 Chronicle wrote of teamster Hyrum Tuttle, an employee of Koch, who was thrown from his wagon on the steeps and was crushed by the wheels. Brought to the Koch ranch, a Dr. Ashbough surmised from the copious blood coming from his mouth that he wouldn’t survive.
In 1892, an epidemic of runaway Hunter Creek Milk Company wagons was reported by the Sun. One flipped while descending from Koch’s dairy farm, splashing milk everywhere and scattering 5-gallon cans, and injuring the driver.
Notorious tough-woman Jennie Adair, who ran a sawmill in the Lakeside Addition just off today’s Rio Grande Trail where Adair Park is, got into a fist fight with lumberman Dick Pierce, who was hauling logs down the Hunter Creek Road. She threw brush and logs in front of his team, claiming the timber came from her Hunter property. A witness attested that she roundhoused him to the ground several times before he knocked her out in a “two rounder,” said the Aug. 16, 1905, Aspen Democrat. Judge Sanders fined Pierce $25.30 for striking a woman.
No evidence shows that John Adair and his four children were related to Jennie, while her Sept. 1, 1938, Times obituary said she had no heirs and her sawmill and 556 acres in Hunter Creek were for sale.
Chicken Bill’s gold
To stoke mining investment up Hunter Creek, “Chicken Bill” Lovell paraded “a bottle of gold quartz on the streets” from his claims on Lovell Hill in Hunter, the Dec. 20, 1884, Times wrote. Lovell claimed the “assay showed $56,000 in gold and $600 in silver” — if calculated from the percentage in an ounce of ore. Two Aspen newsroom foremen caught the bug and invested in the deal, one from the Democrat and one from the Herald, to no result.
Yet Staats’ premise that the silver vein ran north into Hunter and Lenado proved true, but with less dramatic results than the Aspen “contact” that apexed near the top of today’s Silver Queen ski run on Aspen Mountain and again on Smuggler, where paying mines boomed between 1887 and the national financial meltdown of 1893.
A surfacing ore vein was the optimal claim because it showed evidence of an apex, a legal concept of right to what lay contiguously below. This dispute, where sideline miners moving in laterally were poaching apex claims while characterizing their strikes as independent impregnations, was germinating in Leadville mining, to be settled by the Denver U.S. District Court in 1886 for apex hero, Aspen’s David Hyman.
Staats thought he might find an apex in Hunter, but startups such as the Sofa, the Little Deceiver, Helen of Troy, Badger State, Last Effort and the Wandering Jew found lower-grade ore. The Nov. 24, 1888, Sun reported the vein 700 feet underground and running north toward Lenado. Others found rich “float” — pieces of ore broken off and moved from their original location by natural forces such as frost or glacial action — indicating a source vein nearby.
Wheeler dealer
Conveniently, Koch’s ranch sat right on top of the Hunter Creek speculation, which would soon play out as prominent citizen and upscale scammer “Professor” B. Clark Wheeler — who named pristine “Aspen” in 1880 for the chattering aspen trees — partnered with Koch. They sold shares for a Hunter Creek tunnel to access ore from below claims abutting the ranch, the Aug. 8, 1888, Times recounted. They offered speculative stock and lower wages to workers, pitching a push of “150 to 175 feet per month.”
Koch and Professor Wheeler hoped to raise money and perhaps be bought out by D.R.C. Brown and his father-in-law H. P. Cowenhoven, who were building the Cowenhoven Tunnel along the same south-north Aspen contact. A map in the Aug. 8, 1888, Times illustrated the Hunter tunnel entrance near the Koch ranch, right where the Cowenhoven was aiming.
The Cowenhoven Tunnel, a crowning achievement of Aspen mining, was large enough for ore carts pulled by mules to travel in and out along two tracks below the lineup of Smuggler Mountain mines, starting in 1889. They contracted with the mines above to drain Smuggler water and transport ore to the railroad at its portal, where today’s Centennial affordable housing stands. “Mines and Mining Men of Colorado,” published in 1893, noted the tunnel had driven 1.5 miles under Smuggler Mountain and dealt with drainage of up to “1,500 gallons of water per minute.”
Tunnel merger
After coming up short on Hunter Creek mining, Staats took a lease in 1884 on the J. C. Johnson, the prominent mine dump just above today’s Smuggler Mine operation. There, he verified that the Aspen silver vein continued into Hunter territory, after he and 80 men squared out the mine in 11 months, according to his account in Wentworth. But just when they hit rich ore, his lease ran out and the owners wouldn’t renew.
Adjacent to the Johnson, the Della owners “Old Bill Pender and Jim Flemming sold to D.R.C. Brown for enough to get drunk a few times and buck taro for a week,” Staats wrote. Brown then sidelined only 75 feet into the Johnson to the vein Staats had hoped to pursue. Frustrated, Staats gave up mining, married and took up ranching downvalley, saying “his narrow escape from being rich made Dave Brown a millionaire.”
With that, Koch’s and Wheeler’s Hunter tunnel speculation paid out. The Della strike, along with the Mollie Gibson and Smuggler mines, the two major players on Smuggler Mountain, inspired the Cowenhoven group to push on under Hunter toward Woody Creek.
According to the June 10 and 17, 1893, Times, Cowenhoven and Brown ponied up $25,000 for mineral rights under the Koch ranch right before buying the majority interest in the Koch homestead, rebranding it the Homestead Mining Company. The Times projected the tunnel merger would combine into a $5 million mining company — $147 million today — “to tap the bonanzas many hundreds of feet below the bed of Hunter Creek.”
But the “Crash of 1893” hit the national markets that summer, after overextended U.S. banks funded too many railroads, driven by western expansion and inflated commodity prices, including silver. With the fall of silver prices that autumn when the government quit subsidizing the metal for coinage, Aspen’s mining boom abruptly deflated.
Though Cowenhoven and Brown lost money and their tunnel momentum slowed, they remained well diversified in other enterprises. Koch retained a share in Homestead Mining, while Professor Wheeler walked away with a profit before the crash.
Miner Chris Preusch, of the current Smuggler mining operation, recounts how the Anaconda Mining Company in the 1940s drilled 5,000-foot holes in the Smuggler area for the U.S. war effort, looking for lead and uranium. Their exploration estimated some 850,000 tons of silver still lie deep below, corroborating Staats’ belief that a 6-foot vein runs deep under Hunter.
See the rest of the Hunter Creek story tomorrow, where Aspen’s washerwomen have their way, Hunter powers electricity, and later when big development goes after Aspen’s backyard.