Pitkin County’s Healthy Rivers program has sufficient tax dollars pouring into it but an insufficient number of employees to carry out its mission.
On Tuesday, the Board of Pitkin County Commissioners supported a request to beef up the 12-year-old program’s roster that currently consists of just one staff member.
“In fact, it’s a three-person program. So after you guys approve this position today, we’re going to have to start thinking about a third individual,” John Ely, Pitkin County attorney, said during Tuesday’s BOCC work session. “I would ask the board to wholeheartedly support this position so that the program can continue to grow.”
Pitkin County voters authorized a 0.1% sales tax to be collected in 2008 to fund the Healthy Rivers program and, since then, 10 cents from every $100 purchase in the county has gone toward protecting the Roaring Fork watershed. Since its inception, the program has worked to improve water quality and quantity, protect water rights, secure minimum stream flows and promote water conservation.
“Over the life of this program — and the imposition of this tax — the county has successfully established for itself an individual and unique voice in this world of water,” Ely said.
However, just one staff member has been tasked with overseeing the Healthy Rivers program’s day-to-day operations that range from managing large-scale construction projects to administering competitive grants and attending river board monthly meetings. While commissioners commended staff member Lisa MacDonald for taking on the Healthy Rivers program workload, they believed bringing on an additional employee would also help further the program’s mission.
“The Healthy Rivers fund does have a very healthy fund balance and has enough funding to fully support this position ongoing,” Connie Baker, Pitkin County budget director, said.
Staff has estimated the Healthy Rivers fund balance will be $2.3 million by year’s end, and that an additional staff member’s salary and benefits will cost approximately $93,000 annually.
Although commissioners cannot take official action during a work session, those in attendance Tuesday believed the funding request was necessary and would be money well spent.
“It’s just amazing to see what's been accomplished,” Commissioner Greg Poschman said. “The Healthy Rivers fund … has been such a great benefit to the community, and I think other communities are watching with admiration at what we’ve been able to accomplish.”
Staff will bring back a supplemental budget request for commissioners to approve later this summer to fund the added position.