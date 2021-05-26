Although the Pitkin County Board of County Commissioners has outlined plenty of ambitious climate action goals — like reducing its annual emissions 90% by 2050 – many specific policy discussions need to be had if it wants to in fact achieve its environmental objectives.
“When do and how do we get into the specifics of how we’re going to do this?” Commissioner Francie Jacober posed during Tuesday’s BOCC work session. “How are we going to make this happen … and when are we going to take the steps?”
Although the BOCC declared a climate emergency in 2019, its declaration lacked specific, long-term climate action goals. During Tuesday’s work session, Pitkin County Climate Action Manager Zachary Hendrix proposed amending the board’s climate emergency declaration to include reducing “annual emissions by 90%” within about 30 years, among other initiatives.
“The No. 1 source of our transportation emissions is not the airport; it’s Highway 82 and commuters,” Hendrix said. “That’s really the big culprit on the transportation side of our greenhouse gas emissions.”
Commissioners also acknowledged that the success of Pitkin County’s own climate action goals is heavily dependent on cooperation from neighboring municipalities like the city of Aspen and Garfield County.
Aggressive vehicle emission standards, building code amendments and incentivizing the use of alternative renewable energy sources would also have to occur in order for the county to be able to realistically reach its climate action goals.
According to a BOCC memo, “There will be no immediate budgetary impact on Pitkin County at this time as a result of this resolution, but the BOCC will need to consider what measures will be necessary to accomplish these goals in future budgets.”
Board Chair Kelly McNicholas Kury pointed out that Pitkin County’s policies surrounding climate change could only achieve so much, and that personal responsibility also factored in exponentially. “There are also personal behavioral choice positions that affect people’s greenhouse gas emissions, too, that I don’t think this extends to,” she said.
During its regularly scheduled meeting today, the BOCC will conduct a first reading of the amended resolution that endorses the declaration of a climate emergency and requests regional collaboration to counter climate change.
Asked Tuesday what cutting Garfield County’s emissions by 90% would look like, Garfield County Commissioner John Martin said it would be an “ice age.”
“Nobody gets any heat, nobody gets any hot water, nobody gets electricity — et cetera, et cetera,” Martin said in an interview. “Batteries are not the answer, solar and wind are not the answer, concrete and pavement is not the answer — because we’ll have to do away with all of that stuff, too — and any building material such as insulation, wiring, air-conditioning that we have today will have to go away and we’ll have to have new sources.”
Martin also pushed back at the notion that Garfield County was against renewable energy.
“I’m not sure how they’re going to accomplish it,” Martin said of Pitkin County’s emissions goal. “If you do away with all of that, do away with the fossil fuel industry, you’re back to the stone age, basically, because of the mass humanity we have on earth … you cannot supply the power that we need for our necessities today.”