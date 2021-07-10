A June 30 situation at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport in which a commercial flight pulled out of its approach to the runway because an emergency vehicle was responding to a small fire on a parked jet was a “minor incident,” the airport’s director said Friday.
Dan Bartholomew said the 9:30 p.m. situation involving United Flight 5610 from Los Angeles was not categorized as an “incursion,” which is defined by the Federal Aviation Administration as any occurrence at an airport “involving the incorrect presence of an aircraft, vehicle or person on the protected area of a surface designated for the landing and take-off of aircraft.”
According to the FAA’s website, there are different categories of runway incursions. Category A is a serious incident in which a collision was narrowly avoided. Category D is an incident involving the “incorrect presence of a single vehicle/person/aircraft on the protected area of a surface designated for the landing and take-off of aircraft,” but with no immediate safety consequences.
The commercial flight was more than two miles from the runway when the pilot, who had been notified by the airport of the operation underway on the ground, made the decision to pull out of the approach, Bartholomew said.
“We had an airport fire truck that was responding to a fire on another aircraft, on the east side of the airport,” he said. The fire occurred in the auxiliary power unit, or APU, of a jet that was parked, he said. APUs are small motors that power the aircraft when it’s on the ground.
The airport’s fire truck followed standard safety protocols in crossing the runway and responding to the fire, Bartholomew continued.
Such situations occur “once in a great while,” he said.
“The airlines call it a go-around or a missed approach,” Bartholomew added. “I can’t over-emphasize what a non-issue this would be. It’s a procedural thing.”
At no point was public safety on the ground or in the air at risk, he said.