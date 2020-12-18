Members of the Pitkin County Board of Health asked a number of questions about the state’s 5 Star Certification Program at a special meeting Thursday — and they might have to wait a number of weeks before getting all of the answers.
“This is the same confusion that I’ve gotten from a lot of the state-started programs,” Aspen Mayor Torre, who also sits on the board of health, said during Thursday’s meeting. “When we switched to a state dial, that didn’t really make sense to me. When the state changed their dial, that didn’t make sense to me. So, once again, this seems like a state program where I really just … I get the intent, but I’m struggling with the application of this.”
There seemed to be more questions than answers concerning the 5 Star program: namely, how it differed from what Pitkin County was already doing to limit the spread of the virus locally and what, if any, benefits would come from the state program.
“This has to be better explained,” said board member Dr. Tom Kurt.
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the completely voluntary 5 Star program encourages businesses to implement safety measures that go above and beyond those already required by public health orders. In doing so, a business could then become “certified” and have the ability to operate with fewer capacity restrictions than those generally required by the county’s corresponding level on the state’s COVID-19 dial.
If Pitkin County moved into the red “severe-risk” level, restaurants would have to stop indoor dining altogether. However, if Pitkin County had a 5 Star program in place and moved into the red, certified businesses would be able operate at orange-level capacity restrictions.
The 5 Star program would also require the county to set up an administrative committee, which would be responsible for implementing the program locally. According to CDPHE, in addition to members from Pitkin County Public Health, the administrative committee should include “other partners like the local chamber of commerce, nonprofits, local elected leaders or industry association members” in such a committee.
The administrative committee would be tasked with developing an inspection procedure, which a third party would carry out prior to a business being certified. The committee would also have to provide weekly reports to CDPHE about new business certifications and infractions. It isn’t immediately clear how many members the administrative committee must include.
CDPHE’s document outlining the 5 Star program instructed that “counties may exercise significant flexibility and creativity in designing their program.”
County Manager Jon Peacock, as well as Pitkin County Public Health staff, wanted direction from the board as to whether or not the county should even pursue the 5 Star application process.
“It’s better to get that direction early than to do a fire drill,” Peacock said.
Pitkin County Public Health will now begin the 5 Star program application; however, it could take as long as four to six weeks before the program is actually up and running. The health board, at the emphatic request of local restaurateurs, also directed staff to ask CDPHE officials if the county could amend its self-imposed curfew on non-critical businesses without having to go into the red level.
The state requires counties in the orange high-risk level to adhere to a 10 p.m. on-premise last call but does not force businesses to close at a specific time. Instead, Pitkin County’s own “orange-plus” restrictions, which were implemented to avoid going into the red level, prohibit on-premise liquor sales after 9:30 p.m. and forces all non-critical businesses to close by 10 p.m.
“The whole exercise of all these games that we’ve been playing — and I mean serious games — is to keep people away from each other for as long as we can. I mean, that’s the essence of isolation,” said Brent Miller, who also sits on the board of health. “The overall philosophy is, again: stay as distanced as you can for as long as you can. So, I am always hesitant to go backwards if that’s what this is.”