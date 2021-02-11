After adhering to red, orange, and “orange-plus-plus” level restrictions, the Pitkin County Board of Health voted unanimously to follow the state’s new COVID-19 guidelines and may move into level yellow as early as Saturday.
“To me following the state dial makes a lot of sense. It gives us a lot more elasticity,” Markey Butler, Pitkin County Board of Health chair, said during Thursday’s BOH meeting. “Right now we are clearly in yellow, and if we could get some of our businesses going to 50% capacity...I think that would speak volumes to our community.”
Level Yellow restrictions allow restaurants to operate at 50% capacity with last call for alcohol occurring at 11 p.m. In Level Orange, restaurants can serve customers at 25% capacity indoors with last call occurring at 10 p.m.
Under level yellow restrictions, offices, gyms as well as critical and non-critical retail businesses can operate at 50% capacity indoors.
As of Feb. 11, Pitkin County’s seven-day incidence rate was 135 cases per 100,000 residents. Under the state’s new COVID-19 dial, in order to qualify for level yellow restrictions, a county’s seven-day incidence rate must be between 100 and 300 cases per 100,000 residents and its percent-positivity rate can be no higher than 7.5%. Thursday, Pitkin County seven-day percent-positivity rate was 2.8%.
“The state has also come out to say that there will be consideration of additional metrics for counties [with a population] under 30,000,” Jordana Sabella, Pitkin County Public Health interim director, said. “But, they haven’t told us exactly what those are so we’re still waiting on that to come out.”
According to Sabella, 71 businesses have applied to the five star program, which allows qualifying businesses to operate at less restrictive capacities if they mandate safety measures above and beyond those in public health orders.
If a county were in level yellow, five star certified businesses could operate in accordance with level blue restrictions, push back last call to 12 p.m.
While businesses can apply for the five star program, now, the program will not be implemented until the state’s 70+ populations receive vaccination. The state has forecasted it will finish vaccinating its 70+ population by the end of February Sabella said.
As of Thursday, all four of Aspen Valley Hospital ICU beds were available. Despite the promising news, healthcare officials pleaded with the public not to let its guard down and to stay vigilant.
“This is not a cold. This is not a flu. This should not be taken lightly,” Dave Ressler, Aspen Valley Hospital CEO, said. “I just want to give a shout out to the community to please continue to take this virus seriously no matter how low our incidence rate gets and how much activity we’re able to resume. Protect your selves. Protect your family. Protect the people you care about.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.