Pitkin County commissioners can’t establish a path when it comes to deciding when to close upper Castle and Maroon Creek Roads each fall.
After more than 60 minutes of discussion, two failed motions and angst among their staff, the commissioners tabled the issue on Wednesday and decided to take it up again on March 8.
Castle and Maroon Creek roads are closed in the upper reaches annually in late fall because they are used for winter operations. Ashcroft Ski Touring uses the road for horse-drawn sleigh rides to the Pine Creek Cookhouse and skiers using some of Braun Huts also use the snowed under road. The road is closed with a gate just upvalley from the Ashcroft ghost town parking lot.
In Maroon Creek Valley, the road is closed just upvalley from T-Lazy-7. The snow-covered road is used for the ranch’s snowmobile tour operation and by countless recreation users walking, skiing and riding fat-tire bikes.
Pitkin County Public Works Director Brian Pettet told commissioners the closure date has been a point of contention for the 30-plus years he has worked for the county. Hunters and some four-wheelers want the road to stay open late into the fall. Colorado Parks and Wildlife urged keeping it open for hunting into late November, he said. Skiers and other recreational users want an earlier closure.
Pettet said some “give and take” on the issue was easier 30 years ago when there were fewer people accessing the backcountry. Now it puts the road and bridge crews in a difficult position if there isn’t a firm date and the closure is open to interpretation.
“Maroon Creek Road gate (.5 miles past T-Lazy-7 Ranch) and Castle Creek Road gate (Ashcroft) have been more challenging because of variable opening and closure dates,” the public works staff wrote in a memo to the commissioners. “There are many user groups who have voiced concerns annually when the gate is closed ‘too early’ or when it’s closed ‘too late’. Every year these desires are in conflict.”
The public works staff held meetings with various stakeholders and recommended setting a firm closure date of Nov. 15 as a compromise. It also proposed a firm May 15 opening date.
“You’re going to hear opinions on both sides of the issue,” Pettet said.
John Wilcox, owner of Ashcroft Ski Touring and Pine Creek Cookhouse, objected to that date. He urged the commissioners to set a policy where the road wouldn’t be plowed if a storm deposited a substantial amount of snow earlier in November. If the county plows right up to Nov. 15, the warm pavement tends to melt future snowfall until there is a drastic enough change in weather to cover the road. The loss of the early-season snowfall threatens to prevent Pine Creek Cookhouse from opening at Thanksgiving time in some years, according to Wilcox.
“It’s crazy to set a fixed date,” he said.
Craig Ward, a member of the Braun Hut System’s board of directors, also urged the commissioners to let the snow accumulate on the road. He urged them not to plow after Oct. 15. He said plowing after that date for the benefit of a small number of hunters doesn’t make sense.
“This is a ski area. We are a ski town,” Ward said.
Jesse Deane, representing the family that owns T-Lazy-7, urged flexibility on how Maroon Creek Road’s closure is handled. He suggested setting a firm closure date but allowing flexibility to stop plowing if there is good snowfall before the closure date. It’s important to let the snow accumulate to establish a base on the road, he said.
No hunters or representatives of CPW were present for the discussion. Members of the audience told the commissioners that closing the road wouldn’t prohibit hunting, it would just require hunters to walk longer distances — something some hunters would relish.
Pettet said in addition to hunters, some members of the public like to drive as far as they can as long as they can into the season.
Commissioner Greg Poschman said he would prefer to hear from CPW and the U.S. Forest Service, which manages lands accessed by the roads, but he was ready to set a date. He made a motion for Nov. 10 as the fall closure.
“Let’s just lock it in and tell the hunters, ‘Too bad, we’re a ski town,’” Poschman said.
The motion failed by a 2-3 vote.
Commissioner Patti Clapper said the board needed to resolve the issue because it had been pushing it down the road for two years. She made a motion to establish a Nov. 15 closure with a review after trying it in 2023. If it doesn’t work, the county can adjust.
“This isn’t set in stone or snow or ice,” Clapper said.
Her motion failed 1-4.
Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury suggested setting a closure date between big-game hunting seasons, which are typically adjusted by CPW each year. Commissioner Steve Child noted CDOT sets a closure date for Highway 82 over Independence Pass but adjusts if winter sets in early.
Commissioner Francie Jacober favored a “flexible approach” where the county could accommodate as many people as it could.
County Manager Jon Peacock intervened at that point and urged the board to allow the staff to perform additional work on a proposal and have the board resume discussion on March 8. That was a motion the commissioners could support with a unanimous vote.