The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners threw its weight behind a bill Tuesday that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products across Colorado.
“When you see young people smoking through their electronic cigarettes and it smells like blueberries and raspberries and bubblegum and you can’t see their face through the fog … I’m not going there,” Commissioner Patti Clapper said during Tuesday’s BOCC work session. “I think we need to stop it and we need to stop it now.”
HB22-1064 was introduced by state lawmakers in January and will go before the Health & Insurance Committee on March 16. The bill has already received some bipartisan support with three Democrats and one Republican sponsoring it.
The state legislation would apply to “any device” that delivers flavored tobacco, nicotine or synthetic nicotine to the person inhaling. The bill applies to devices like electronic cigarettes, which have especially targeted younger populations in recent years.
HB22-1064 specifically lists numerous tobacco flavors — fruit, menthol, mint, wintergreen, chocolate, cocoa, vanilla, honey, candy, dessert, alcohol beverage, herb and spice — it hoped to ban retailers from being able to sell.
“Let’s go the way of the dinosaur when it comes to tobacco,” Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said. “I still would love to see a future where it doesn’t exist.”
Tuesday’s discussion was led by members of Pitkin County Public Health and commissioners ultimately endorsed the legislation without hesitation.
Many municipalities across the Roaring Fork Valley like Aspen have already banned the sale of flavored tobacco locally.
The house bill’s text pointed out how tobacco “remains the leading cause of preventable death” in the U.S., leading to more than 480,000 deaths each year, including 5,100 in Colorado alone.
“When I look at the number of adult deaths every year in Colorado caused by smoking and the financial cost in the millions and billions … this should be declared a public-health emergency perhaps,” Commissioner Steve Child said. “We just allow it to keep happening. So, this is our chance to … clamp down on it a little bit and slow down the entry of young people smoking.”
In addition to their discussion about a possible ban on the sale of flavored tobacco across Colorado, commissioners also heard from Republican State Rep. Perry Will Tuesday, concerning other bills making their way through the state legislature.
One of those bills, which Will said he planned to put forward in the coming days, would provide more safe highway crossings for wildlife across Colorado. Will was confident lawmakers from both sides of the aisle would support the forthcoming legislation.
Will, who currently represents House District 57, would have different constituents should he be re-elected this fall.
“I’m always glad to hear about bipartisan efforts to pass legislation at the Capitol … because Colorado is a purple state,” Child said to Will. “Your district will be a very purple district.”
As a result of the recent redistricting process, HD 57 will include Garfield and Pitkin counties during the 2022 election, along with the portions of Eagle County.
Previously, HD-57 was made up of Garfield, Moffat and Rio Blanco counties.
“Everything I do is bipartisan,” Will said. “I work across the aisle and I get on good bills that help the people of Colorado and everyone.