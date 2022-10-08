The most clearcut difference between the Pitkin County commissioner District 2 candidates in the Squirm Night debate Thursday was over the Pandora’s ski terrain expansion on Aspen Mountain.
Incumbent Kelly McNicholas Kury explained why she voted against Aspen Skiing Co.’s proposal, which was approved by the board 3-1.
Challenger Erin Smiddy said she would have voted for the request.
McNicholas Kury said she formed her opinion over many discussions during a lengthy review. She said she is “still comfortable” with her lone vote of dissent.
“I did not support the purpose they were applying for or the path they took or the legalities that were used with the (county land use) code to allow for those approvals,” McNicholas Kury said.
Smiddy wasn’t asked about Pandora’s at Squirm Night but she found a way to raise the topic at closing statements.
“I would not have voted against it because we are a ski resort, first and foremost,” Smiddy said. “That is how it started, and that’s how it’s going to end here. Many wealthy developments can come and go; we can fight over housing. We’re always going to be a ski resort.”
The county approval on Nov. 17, 2021, paved the way for SkiCo to add 150 acres of terrain and a high-speed detachable quad chairlift to the Pandora’s section on the upper east side of Aspen Mountain. SkiCo officials argued that the terrain was needed to keep up with trends in the industry. Most of the new terrain will be tree skiing with just a few traditional, cleared trails. Skiers and riders looking for adventure will find it in the glades.
In addition, the terrain is north facing and above 10,000 feet in elevation — a good hedge against a warming climate. The addition expands Aspen Mountain’s terrain by 22% and will theoretically relieve pressure on the Ajax Express chairlift and the terrain it serves.
When the outcome was in doubt, SkiCo sweetened the pot by volunteering a restrictive covenant to surrender any development ability in the Pandora’s terrain beyond the lift shack, lift, a bathroom and associated utilities. There will be no restaurants or skier services. SkiCo also surrendered the ability to develop cabins on two parcels it owns on Richmond Ridge, on the south or backside of Aspen Mountain, outside of the Pandora’s area. That land is part of a broad rural and remote zone, which limits the size of residential development but has seen increasing pressure due to Aspen’s real estate craze.
Approving SkiCo’s proposal required the county to rezone some of the Pandora’s land from rural and remote to a different classification that allowed ski area development.
Critics of the plan contended that it amounted to spot zoning to placate one applicant to make a project work. They warned approving spot zoning would open the door for other landowners on the back of Aspen Mountain to make requests for development above and beyond the small cabins allowed by the rural and remote designation.
During the review, McNicholas Kury claimed that while the request wasn’t technically spot zoning, “it smells like one to me.”
She also claimed that conditions hadn’t changed enough on Aspen Mountain to warrant a rezoning, as required by the county code. SkiCo countered that use of the Pandora’s terrain has shot up in recent decades and presented an avalanche hazard to backcountry skiers because it isn’t patrolled and controlled by the Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol.
In Thursday’s debate, McNicholas Kury renewed her points of opposition to Pandora’s.
“I think that is a place that should not be developed on — Richmond Ridge — over our amazing North Star Nature Preserve,” she said.
She also charged that the review didn’t take an “overarching, big-picture view” that Pitkin County is famous for. “So I thought that was not very appropriate and spot zoning, frankly,” she said.
SkiCo worked with a PR firm that rallied public support for the proposal — and even without that concerted effort, there was plenty of support among skiers and riders for the terrain expansion. There was a smaller but still sizable contingent of opposition from environmentalists and backcountry skiing enthusiasts that wanted the terrain kept out of the developed ski area.
“I also feel like in that situation there were split perspectives in the community,” McNicholas Kury said Thursday. “It’s totally appropriate for there to be split perspectives on the board.”
When contacted on Friday, Smiddy expanded on her support for Pandora’s. “More awesome terrain — SkiCo was footing the bill and we are a ski town, so any reasonable expansion was acceptable to me,” she said. “It did annoy me that the SkiCo threatened to develop homes up on Richmond Ridge if they didn’t get what they wanted. Silly power play.”
When the outcome was in doubt, SkiCo President and CEO Mike Kaplan said the company would have to look at its options for its Rural and Remote lands if the rezoning and ski area expansion weren’t approved. Some observers viewed it as a threat.
Smiddy noted, “I think with SkiCo, you have to pick your battles wisely, and the Pandora’s expansion just wasn’t worthy of a big fight.”
McNicholas Kury saw it differently, as she expressed Thursday. She said she has approved some SkiCo applications, such as the expanded snowmaking to the top of Aspen Mountain.
“I take each proposal on its merit, and for me, Pandora’s just didn’t [warrant approval],” she said.
SkiCo crews cleared timber from the future lift lane this summer and constructed a service road to the bottom lift terminal. The lift will be installed next summer and glades will be thinned. Pandora’s will open for the 2023-24 ski season.