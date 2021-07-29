A Pitkin County commissioner on Wednesday asked Public Works Director Brian Pettet to get a written agreement from the Colorado Department of Transportation that will ensure the upkeep of county roads and rights of way affected by detours related to next year’s seven-month Highway 82 roundabout reconstruction project.
“My concern is with the redirection of traffic,” Commissioner Greg Poschman said. “I’d love to be able to hold CDOT’s feet to the fire, because it seems as if sometimes the maintenance of basic stuff on CDOT property gets done by our county staff because it’s easier for them just to get to it, and perhaps because CDOT is too slow to come in and do the job they’re supposed to do.”
One example of the “basic stuff” Poschman referenced was the intersection of Highway 82 and Brush Creek Road, where he said potholes are often filled by county public works personnel despite the state being responsible. The 2022 roundabout project is expected to divert traffic off of Highway 82, creating heavy impacts on county roads east of Woody Creek.
Poschman and other commissioners suggested that CDOT should maintain those county roads during and immediately after the life of the project.
“I’d love to know what CDOT has in mind,” he said.
Commissioners agreed to spend $100,000 in county funds toward its share of the $2.5-million-plus project during their regular meeting Wednesday afternoon. In addition, the city of Aspen, Roaring Fork Transportation Authority and CDOT are committing $980,000, $300,000 and $1.19 million toward the construction cost, respectively, according to a memorandum from David Pesnichak, transportation administrator for the local Elected Officials Transportation Committee.
At tonight’s EOTC meeting, which will be held at the county’s administration building, a CDOT engineer is expected to present design plans relating to the undertaking. The EOTC is made up of elected officials representing Aspen, Pitkin County and Snowmass Village.
The EOTC is being asked to contribute $271,000 toward the roundabout initiative. The gathering begins at 4 p.m. and will be held in the Board of County Commissioners’ meeting room.
The project is slated to begin in April 2022, and will involve a temporary reconfiguration of Highway 82 to accommodate construction. Pettet said a “bypass” — new lanes to be constructed on the south side of the roundabout adjacent to Maroon Creek and Castle Creek road — will allow two-way traffic though the entrance to Aspen.
Because of the expected impact on traffic, CDOT is planning to install signage on Highway 82 north of the Brush Creek Park and Ride to encourage motorists driving light cars and trucks to take an alternate route between Aspen and the Woody Creek area: Smith Hill Way to McLain Flats Road to Cemetery Lane. Buses and heavy vehicles will be required to use the new Highway 82 configuration while construction is underway, Pettet said.
During Wednesday’s brief discussion, commissioners focused more on the expected traffic snarls and impacts to Smith Hill Way and McLain Flats Road than the $100,000 contribution. Both are county roads that have seen more users than usual this year because of heavy traffic — upvalley in the mornings, downvalley in the afternoons — amid what is turning out to be Aspen’s busiest summer season ever.
Poschman and other commissioners said McLain Flats is becoming a dangerous thoroughfare this summer even without a nearby project requiring a traffic detour. Poschman said the county needs a written agreement with CDOT on the issue of helping to maintain the affected county roads, “not a handshake.”
Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said she wanted to see information on McLain Flats Road traffic counts. Pettet said traffic counts are conducted intermittently on McLain Flats and also Smith Hill Way every summer and winter.
Later in the day, Pettet supplied a five-year daily average of traffic counts to the Aspen Daily News: 3,444 at Smith Hill Way near Highway 82 and 2,566 on McLain Flats at Jaffe Hill. On certain days, the count at Smith Hill Way has exceeded 4,500 vehicles.
Pettet said that at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, he noticed traffic backing up on Highway 82 at the intersection of Smith Hill Way: Some 20 upvalley vehicles were lined up to turn left there, many of which ended up taking the McLain Flats Road route to Aspen to avoid the daily traffic slowdown closer to town between the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport and the roundabout.
CDOT knows the project is going to inconvenience drivers and that the traffic flow has to be accommodated, Pettet said. However, there are no plans for flag wavers or enforcement to ensure that only light vehicles are using the McLain Flats detour, he added.
Commissioner Francie Jacober said perhaps a temporary traffic light should be erected at Highway 82 and Smith Hill Way to reduce the expected increase in congestion next year caused by upvalley vehicles turning left at the intersection. Pettet said CDOT has implemented traffic-calming measures at that spot in recent years and that a light with a turn signal is something that’s being considered.
Commissioner Patti Clapper also commented on the road-safety situation, saying motorists driving between Aspen and midvalley this year on Highway 82 and McLain Flats are going too fast, not paying attention and in some cases, causing accidents. She urged drivers to slow down and exercise more care on local roadways.
The roundabout’s reconstruction is anticipated to go to bid this fall, according to CDOT. The asphalt traffic circle was built in 2003 and is showing its age, necessitating the need for reconstruction using concrete, officials have said.
The city of Aspen reportedly went to CDOT to ask for roundabout reconstruction following incidents during the winter of 2019 when the traffic circle experienced what was described as “severe pavement blowouts,” otherwise known as potholes.