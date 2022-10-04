Pitkin County government has earmarked nearly $1.3 million to try to solve parking and access problems for summer use of North Star Nature Preserve east of Aspen.
The commissioners approved funding last week that will formalize and expand parking at three sites — the North lot, the Beach and South Gate — as well as improve the drop-off and loading zone at a pedestrian bridge over the Roaring Fork River.
All told, the work will provide about 51 parking spaces in formal lots. Currently vehicles are parking in small, unimproved lots or illegally parking on the shoulder of Highway 82, according to Gary Tennenbaum, executive director of the Pitkin County Open Space and Trails program. There is currently legal parking for only about 26 vehicles, though the numbers swell through unauthorized parking.
Although the commissioners unanimously approved the upgrades, board members Greg Poschman and Francie Jacober were particularly concerned that formalizing parking areas will invite even more use of North Star, which is a popular launch point for stand-up paddleboarders and other floaters of the Roaring Fork River. They hashed out the parking plan in a work session on Aug. 23.
“I feel like we should be definitive about how many cars should be allowed to park here,” Jacober said at the earlier meeting. “And when there’s that many cars here, that’s it. Closed.
“I don’t know how else we can approach the overpopulation of our trails without having some kind of limit,” she continued. “It seems like car access is the lever we have.”
Tennenbaum said the parking plan is aimed to bring order and safety to the current situation. He didn’t think paving parking areas would invite additional use.
“The reality is it’s been found,” Tennenbaum said. “The secret’s out on North Star. There were over 5,000 people that used this area.”
The number of visitors was down slightly in 2022 after surges during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, according to Tennenbaum. Enhanced management has reduced the “party atmosphere” that plagued the nature preserve in prior years, but parking remains a problem to be solved. The OST staff advised the open space board and county commissioners to advance the parking plan now because costs will likely increase as the country struggles to get inflation — and the cost of construction — under control.
“We have a contractor who can get a significant amount done this fall,” Tennenbaum said. Remaining work will be completed next spring, before floating season ramps up.
At the pedestrian bridge takeout, a one-way entrance and exit will be added, along with a short barrier separating the loading area from the highway and shoulder. The idea is to get people to drop off paddleboards and other craft, then move along to parking or to load up after ending their float at the bridge.
Vehicles typically parked illegally on the shoulder of the westbound lane of Highway 82 across from the pedestrian bridge. That ended this year when open space rangers started writing tickets.
“We are not getting full-on parking there anymore,” Tennenbaum said.
The North Lot is currently an unpaved alcove among trees alongside Highway 82 that can accommodate six vehicles easily but often attracted more. The open space program’s plan calls for trimming and possibly removing a few trees to improve sight lines and make room for 12 vehicles.
Poschman urged Tennenbaum to have the contractor use a light hand in the area, maintaining the messy vitality that many Aspen residents profess to want to maintain.
“How do you make the improvements so it doesn’t look like a golf course? Poschman asked.
Tennenbaum assured him the contractor will be given instructions to only trim what needs to be trimmed for safety. The paving will bring more order but not much more space to the lot, he said.
At the beach area, where there is only unauthorized parking currently, a rock-retaining wall will be built on the south side of the highway to allow construction of a 16-vehicle gravel parking lot with diagonal parking.
A barrier, technically called a Valley Pan, and 6-inch vertical curb will be built and traffic will flow one-way through the lot. The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to prevent motorists from backing onto the highway.
At South Gate, the East Aspen Trail will be relocated so it doesn’t run through the parking area. It will be moved toward the river, on the other side of a fence from the parking lot. The new lot will handle about 23 vehicles compared to roughly 20 now.
Tennenbaum said the open space program is also negotiating a possible land swap with the U.S. Forest Service to obtain a site for more parking near Wildwood School. If that exchange works out, a plan will be brought to the commissioners for additional parking there.