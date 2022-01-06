Similar to how sales tax revenue paints a community’s economic picture, how often people flush the toilet and the amount of trash they take out can be telling data points, too.
Gabe Preston, principal of RPI Consulting — a planning firm based out of Durango — presented that type of data during Tuesday’s Pitkin Board of County Commissioners’ work session to illustrate various trends the county has experienced thus far during the pandemic.
According to Preston, household and commercial trash disposed at the Pitkin County Solid Waste Center in 2021 was up approximately 7% when compared to the county’s pre-pandemic levels.
In September 2021, nearly 3,000 tons of waste were disposed at the county landfill compared to roughly 2,000 tons in September 2019.
“We know that the [fall seasons] have been unusually busy during the pandemic,” Preston said.
In 2020, wastewater flows in Pitkin County also were down by 7%, and in 2021, there was a decrease of 5%, compared to the county’s 2019 numbers.
“Wastewater has been down the entire time,” Preston said. “I don’t exactly know why this is but one plausible explanation is that there remains reduced activity in commercial development, in commercial buildings due to remote work and other sorts of things.”
According to Preston, commercial facilities produce much higher volumes of wastewater than residential buildings overall.
Pitkin County also has seen its overall workforce drop in the last few years due to COVID-19 and myriad regional issues such as a lack of affordable housing and the high cost of living.
Approximately 18,600 people were employed in the county during the first quarter of 2019 compared to roughly 16,700 in the first quarter of 2021.
“You’re [roughly] two thousand jobs held lower than pre-COVID,” Preston said. “There is nothing insignificant about that.”
What policy objectives the BOCC will undertake this year to help address issues like increased mobility in the community coupled with a decreasing workforce remain to be seen.
“I don’t get into Aspen that much anymore but when I do … I see these trends,” Commissioner Steve Child said. “A lot of things are probably driven by the pandemic and people’s reaction to that [more] than anything else.”
Preston’s presentation on Tuesday was intended to prepare the board for its forthcoming retreat, likely to occur Feb. 2-3.
Once a year, the BOCC goes on a retreat to discuss its legislative goals in a more informal setting than a typical work session or regular meeting in the county administration building.
“This is really food for thought and hopefully will be provocative to you — something in the presentation — as we go into our retreat,” County Manager Jon Peacock told commissioners Tuesday.
Peacock said a location for this year’s retreat had not been finalized yet.
“The loss of workforce is huge and you juxtapose that to our indicators of increased activity like sales tax being up as much as it is and the municipal waste,” Peacock said in a separate interview Wednesday. “It just puts some real numbers onto why the workforce is feeling stressed, regardless of industry, right now. …It’s across the board and I think that tells a pretty compelling story.”