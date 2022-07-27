Pitkin County commissioners in a Tuesday work session unanimously settled on granting the Aspen Ambulance District its requested ballot question in November’s election — now, it’s just a matter of settling the details comprising the ask that voters will consider.
That conversation will occur on Aug. 9. They’ll have to make quick work of approving the language of the ballot question itself, as the deadline to certify such is Sept. 9 and requires two readings.
“I’m less concerned about the language than I am about having a discussion about the financials,” Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said. “Because, you know, this is the important conversation for the community to understand. When I look at this, I look at the doubling of the mill levy, and I think we need to articulate that — as to why it’s not a more graduated increase.”
The mill levy established to fund the Aspen Ambulance District was first set in 1982, at 0.82 mills, though Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, the law commonly known as TABOR, subsequently reduced it to 0.22 mills, Pitkin County Deputy Manager Phylis Mattice explained.
The property tax was last increased in 2014 via voter approval, to 0.501 mills, allowing the special district to collect more money than the TABOR-induced limit. The proposal commissioners are considering for a November ballot question would increase the levy by an additional 0.599 mills.
At its current trajectory, the district will lose its reserves this year and will go into the red in 2023, with plans to continue supplementing from the county’s general fund — which has been the case since 2021 — without voter approval of an additional mill levy, Mattice continued in her presentation to commissioners.
“This has been building for a while,” Pitkin County Budget Director Connie Baker explained. “We have struggled, I would say, over the last four, even five years putting together the budget every year. And each year, we’ve really had to work at it to try to present a budget to the commissioners that was balanced — so it’s not a sudden issue.”
There are myriad reasons for the increased difficulty to balance the budget, which Gabe Muething, Aspen Ambulance emergency medical services director, outlined Tuesday for commissioners. Much of the 2014 mill levy funds went toward a new facility, which Muething described as “fantastic,” but now, operational costs related to keeping up with the sheer uptick in volume of calls has created an unsustainable financial burden, he said.
In 2022, the district hired three new full-time staff members, allowing for two crews and two ambulances available around the clock — but new staff means more training, and so a training officer was hired to “assure operational readiness and clinical excellence,” as described in a slide in the presentation.
And just as inflation has impacted just about every sector, so too is the special district affected, the ambulance district says. For example, in 2020, it purchased a new ambulance for $244,000 — in 2014, it cost $150,000.
“That $150,000 per replacement for an ambulance is a dream now,” Muething said. “A nightmare, if you will, too: almost literally doubling that amount now for a new ambulance. It’s just a price we can’t get away from, for sure.”
And that’s to say nothing of the higher costs of fuel for those ambulances, though Muething noted that the district is eyeing electric vehicles’ progression and is eager to adopt that as an option once the technology reaches a point of reliably being able to meet emergency medicine and transport needs.
The uptick in visitors and population in general also has led to not only an increase in the volume of calls that Aspen Ambulance handles but also an increase in diversity of calls. Before, trauma calls were the district’s “bread and butter,” Muething noted. Now, with an aging population and people visiting from other areas of the country, with varying levels of experience with the backcountry or the area’s higher altitude, there’s been a noticeable increase in cardiac and stroke calls, as well.
In 2021, the district experienced a 25% increase in call volume over 2020, despite the pandemic. And in 2022, the year-to-date call volume is up 10% over 2021. Adding to the financial strain is that 27% of calls don’t produce any revenue for the district because the patient refuses transport to a hospital.
That’s great for the community, Muething noted — triage efforts and increased levels of medical care available on the scene make it so that patients have more options to avoid incurring high medical bills — but not for the district’s financial well-being.
Commissioner Francie Jacober shared her support for a ballot question, adding, “It is obviously a public service to the community, so obviously the community needs to support it.”
The ballot question would go to voters living within the Aspen Ambulance special district, which does not include Snowmass Village, Snowmass Creek, Capitol Creek or Crystal River valleys.