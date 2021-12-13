Tired. Burned out. Barely making ends meet. Finding better ways to make a living.
Those were the words and phrases Pitkin County commissioners used last week when discussing the pandemic-era service workforce, and the local economy in general, in light of the ongoing employee shortage — which is hitting at a time when Aspen tourism and retail sales are at an all-time high.
There were many questions during Tuesday’s 20-minute work session discussion and not a lot of solid answers. Local officials seem to be just as in the dark about the state of the new economy as they are elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S., if news reports across the nation are any indication.
“What’s the real reason why people aren’t returning to work?” Commissioner Patti Clapper asked. “I know we’re all burned out, we’re all tired, but a lot of us are returning to work. …”
Nan Sundeen, the county’s director of human services, suggested that the issues are complex. It’s not that people aren’t returning to work following the first year of the pandemic, she said, it’s that they’re finding other ways to survive than doing what they did before.
“If you read national news, some people have gone into self-employment. Or other employment,” she said.
In the Roaring Fork Valley, some upvalley workers may have relocated downvalley for employment, Sundeen said. “Or they’ve found a way to work without taking three jobs; maybe they’re [only] working two jobs. I think it’s a mistake to say people are not going back to work; they’ve found a way somehow. But they’re not filling the jobs that we need filled here in Pitkin.”
County Manager Jon Peacock said it will take time to sort out the situation.
“We still have a lot to learn,” he said. “There’s a lot of speculation we could point to that some of it is an aging workforce, and people are approaching retirement; they’re making that decision. And so we’re seeing people exit the workforce.”
There’s an emotional element that’s affecting local workers as well, Peacock and others suggested — and it relates to general feelings of uncertainty and the angst associated with increased hours and tasks local workers have had to shoulder following the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
What we’re having a hard time putting our finger on is that there is a certain level of burnout and overwhelm,” Peacock said. “Even if people need to return to the workforce, they are just not emotionally equipped to, and they’re finding other ways [to survive].”
Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said the pandemic has exacerbated many inequities surrounding the local economy and labor market, creating distress within the workforce.
“I really feel like inequity is a powerful social force,” she said. “I keep coming back to that: This can be a cause of the fatigue, a cause for being unsettled. This has been a very inequitable pandemic, where there have been people who have been asked to do things that other people have not been asked to do, where there are people who have gained in significant ways, where others have lost in significant ways.”
Public and private funding for the right social programs can help to “get us back to a healthier place,” McNicholas Kury added.
Commissioner Francie Jacober said while some local jobs were lost in the pandemic, a lot of people have worked without a break through all of the uncertainty and extra hours. And though wages have risen slightly — downvalley fast-food establishments are offering $18-20 per hour, considerably above the minimum wage — the average service worker is still unable to make ends meet because of the high cost of housing in the valley.
“They don’t make enough money to support living here,” she said. “If you’re making $20 an hour and $40,000 a year, you’re pretty desperate. And then the cost of housing is so insane; the value of real estate keeps going up, which makes the rents keep going up.
“I don’t know where we entered this ‘economic disaster’ that we have here in this valley,” Jacober continued. “That basic inability to afford living here is compounded by the inequity of wealth at this end of the valley and the phenomenal wealth people see up here [in the upper valley]. Just imagine making $40,000 a year and then coming to work in a house that’s bigger than your whole neighborhood, and what kind of impact that would have on your sense of reality and who you are on the planet.”
Workers are not the only ones affected, she said. Businesses owners and managers are struggling to keep a staff. While they have raised wages to a large extent, they can only afford to raise wages so much. The increase might not be enough to retain their employees.
Commissioner Greg Poschman said he understands the situation may be improving, but to what extent, he’s not sure. He pointed out that unemployment rates are dropping.
According to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, jobless rates are declining. The October rate for Pitkin County was 5.4%, down from 7.6% in October 2020. But while unemployment rates have fallen, one reason for that may be the fact that a few hundred people have completely left the local workforce, according to state labor statistics.
In the months following the start of the pandemic, Pitkin’s unemployment rate was in the double digits — during one month, at 23.1% in April 2020, it was the highest of Colorado’s 64 counties. And now, at 5.4%, it’s still the fifth-highest in the state, which may seem confounding given the large number of available local jobs being advertised in local publications and online venues.
“We have to keep watching it,” Poschman said. “We’re trying to figure out a local solution to a problem that is certainly severe here, but I think it’s also pretty bad everywhere.”
He described the current workforce situation as “ambient stress” from the pandemic. Poschman added that he believes the way out of the problem is not to “grow” the economy by providing incentives to create jobs and bring in more businesses.
“Is the ambition to grow bigger?” Poschman asked rhetorically. “Many communities in this region may want to do that. …These are difficult problems. I don’t think we are going to grow our way out of them.”
Commissioners and other county officials plan to revisit workforce sustainability questions and related issues in the near term, perhaps next month, with an eye toward potential programs and initiatives aimed at addressing the problem.