Pitkin County is preparing to conduct a community survey about its performance and at least some of the county commissioners expect to take their lumps.
“I look forward to the results, I hope,” Commissioner Francie Jacober, chairwoman of the board, said during a work session Tuesday. “I’m sure some of them will be very disappointing.”
The Public Satisfaction Survey has been conducted every other year since 2014 although 2020 was skipped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey was resumed in 2021 and will be taken again this year. The estimated expense is $23,750.
“The purpose of the survey is to gauge how the county is doing in the eyes of its citizens,” said a memo to the commissioners from Pitkin County Communications Manager Marci Suazo.
The results of the survey help craft priorities for the county government and “provide a ‘report card’ of sorts to understand how satisfied residents are with county services,” the memo said.
The survey comes at a time when the county is under intense scrutiny for decisions that could affect the future of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport. The board voted 3-2 on July 12 to authorize an aircraft fleet-mix forecast for the Airport Layout Plan work. The mix is controversial because it names the Airbus 220-300 as the “critical aircraft” of the airport’s future. That aircraft holds more passengers than those currently serving the airport and some critics contend the majority of county commissioners are taking action that will spur more growth. That’s a claim the commissioners deny.
The commissioners also are getting squeezed on affordable housing issues. Some factions in the community want the county to act more aggressively to alleviate the affordable housing shortage. Another faction doesn’t want the county to contribute to sprawl or contribute massively to growth to ease the housing shortage.
Commissioner Greg Poschman said at Tuesday’s work session he would like to see the Public Satisfaction Survey expanded or refined to help the commissioners understand community sentiments on growth, affordable housing and airport issues. For example, he said, there can be conflicting priorities between maintaining growth controls and providing affordable housing.
“Everybody wants more affordable housing, I can probably guess how the response will be,” Poschman said. “Everybody wants slower or controlled growth. That’s a big one, too. Somehow those don’t mesh entirely. Is there a way we can drill down on it and find out what rate of growth is acceptable?
“Regarding housing, is any type of housing acceptable or is it a certain type?” Poschman continued. “And is it a certain location?”
Regarding the airport, Poschman said county officials already know people regard the aging terminal as inadequate. He believes it would be helpful to find out what people want to see in a terminal of the future.
“Some people are going to love the terminal and some people are going to hate it for completely different reasons,” he said. “How’s that going to get us to our next terminal configuration, whether it’s a remodel or it’s a brand-spanking new, I.M. Pei terminal, we don’t know.
“I’m not convinced this is truly valuable,” Poschman continued. “The biggest concern I have is we’re not going to use this survey to guide our decisions. I’m worried about it being too vague in some cases to where what’s the value of what we’re getting back?”
Commissioner Patti Clapper said drilling down to the level of detail that Poschman wants could create a survey that would be too complicated for many people and hinder the response rate. The survey, designed with the help of a consulting firm called ETC Institute, is already seven pages and 43 questions.
“If we make it 100 pages or lengthy, people aren’t going to do it,” she said.
Jason Morado, vice president of community research for ETC Institute, confirmed the survey is about the maximum length possible. He said the airport issues might be worthy of a whole different survey given the level of detail Poschman was seeking.
However, Morado said ETC could use cross-referencing on survey results to provide more detailed information Poschman was seeking on topics such as affordable housing and growth control.
ETC will use a variety of tactics with the goal of getting at least 500 responses for a statistically valid survey. The survey will be mailed to randomly selected households in the county. Respondents will be urged to fill out the paper copy and mail it back in a postage-paid envelope or they will be provided with an online option. Recipients will also receive a telephone number they can call to provide their responses.
The response rate for this kind of effort is typically 12% to 15%, Modaro said, so survey information will be mailed in late August or early September to about 3,500 households that are randomly selected.
Once more than 500 responses are collected, the county will open the online survey to anyone interested, including people who live outside Pitkin County. The idea is to collect feedback from “all individuals who work and contribute to Pitkin County’s community, wherever they may live,” said the county staff memo. The survey will be available in Spanish as well as English.
The results from the statistically valid survey will be compiled separately from the results of the broader survey.
Clapper found reason to be optimistic that results from the 2023 survey might be better for Pitkin County than results from 2021.
“Hopefully our rating goes up because we’re not dealing with masks and closing restaurants, which caused a lot of consternation within the community,” Clapper said.