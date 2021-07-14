Pitkin County commissioners, during a Tuesday work session, supported pouring $1.3 million into the county jail to facilitate safety improvements that could end up being temporary.
“If we had a plan for the future, right now, it would be best. But, we’re so far away from what we want to do with the inside … long term,” Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said regarding the county’s existing jail in Aspen.
“I know it’s not going to go over well with taxpayers that we’re putting in $1.3 million … to tear it out in two years. But, we will have … a couple years worth of a safer facility for our employees and the inmates that stay there.”
The Pitkin County Jail opened in 1984 and, at the time, was considered a “very progressive” facility, according to DiSalvo.
However, jails can age four times faster than ordinary office buildings due to their around-the-clock operations, a county staff memo states. Since its construction over three decades ago, the jail has only undergone minor improvements.
“Our jail was considered wildly crazy when it opened and even when I instituted yoga, people thought we were nuts. …That’s now acceptable,” DiSalvo said during the Board of County Commissioners work session. “That’s where I would like to keep focusing … how progressive we’re going to be when this is over.”
Citing staff and inmate safety concerns, Pitkin County recently has been transferring many of its detainees 41 miles away to the Garfield County Jail in Glenwood Springs as part of an intergovernmental agreement between the two counties.
The agreement essentially bought Pitkin County time to figure out what it wanted to do with its jail in the long term. Currently, the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies use the Pitkin County Jail for booking and temporary holding before transferring inmates to the Garfield County Jail.
The $1.3 million worth of improvements would create three holding cells, two housing cells, a work release area, an upgraded booking desk and other safety measures like a medical room. The improvements would only be done on a 2,500-square-foot area within the jail.
A different option that would have cost $1.8 million was deemed too expensive by a majority of the commissioners, especially if the fixes would be temporary, pending the jail’s future.
“We don’t know what the future end result will be for the jail,” Commissioner Patti Clapper said.
Clapper and other commissioners wanted the county’s work release program to resume as soon as possible and were assured by DiSalvo that it would, once the short-term fixes are implemented.
Tuesday’s work session focused on short-term fixes to the jail that would address staff and inmate safety concerns but also allow the work release program to resume sooner rather than later.
“Our work release program is really, really critical to recidivism and just people being able to move on with their lives,” Clapper said. “I want people to be able to get out of the system into the life that they had as far as work and family income and survivability.”
It isn’t immediately clear when the improvements to the Pitkin County Jail will begin or how long they will take to complete. Staff thought construction could begin in November with a target completion date of next spring but were not definite on a timeline.
“It is appalling to me how much it costs us to take care of people who break the law,” Commissioner Francie Jacober said. “It is appalling that we would spend one-and-a-half-million dollars just to take care of them for a few hours before we send them down to Garfield — it’s shocking. But, I recognize that everybody needs to be safe.”