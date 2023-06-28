The pros and cons of including a growth and fleet mix forecast into an updated Airport Layout Plan were discussed during a work session of Pitkin County commissioners on Tuesday.
On one side: county and airport staff, and their consultants, who argue that the forecast is crucial to the completion of the plan and its submittal to the Federal Aviation Administration, whose representatives have expressed a desire to see the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport become a full Airport Design Group III facility. With that designation, the airport would be able to accommodate aircraft with larger wingspans, up to 118 feet, whereas the current limit is 95 feet.
On the other side: numerous critics who are wary of airport expansion, saying it will lead to more unwanted growth throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, larger planes that will bring more noise and pollution, and an uptick in tourism at a time when local resources, including the workforce and housing, are taxed to the limit. They want the county to hit the pause button on changes to the airport to give the airline industry more time to develop and produce more environmentally friendly aircraft, such as all-electric or hybrid planes that would drastically reduce noise and greenhouse gas emissions.
The inclusion of the forecast is seen as a precursor to projects that would rebuild and widen the existing runway and move the taxiway to the east to create greater separation with the runway. The FAA wants those initiatives to be tackled before, or at the same time, as another proposed project to build a new terminal building at ASE. Proponents of airport redevelopment want to complete the layout plan as soon as possible so that millions in federal funding for the projects can begin to flow into the county, jumpstarting the engineering and design work.
Today, at a regular meeting of Pitkin County commissioners, a vote is expected to be taken on a resolution to approve the forecast and include it in the layout plan.
Commissioners asked questions on Tuesday, but most gave no indication as to which way they were leaning on the issue. However, Board of County Commissioners chair Francie Jacober, near the end of the discussion, told critic Amory Lovins, president of the nonprofit opposition group Fly Right Aspen, that while his arguments for a new approach to the development issue were highly intelligent, they “run into the steel wall” of the FAA, which could hold back discretionary funds needed not only for airport redevelopment, but also monies necessary for the annual maintenance of the airside of the facility.
Given time to speak to the validity of the forecast, Lovins said the methods used to derive the data for the forecast were unsound. His presentation focused on shortcuts he believes the consultants took to arrive at a conclusion that fits the county’s goal of redeveloping the airport to allow larger aircraft.
However, Commissioner Steve Child noted that the next generation of cleaner, quieter aircraft would only be able to fly short distances, using Denver as a gateway for destinations farther away. The increasing use of regional jets that can fly long distances is good for the environment, Child suggested, as it could cut back on the number of short-haul flights between Denver and Aspen.
Brad Jacobson, a consultant for the county whose firm is creating the new layout plan, which the county views as a “roadmap” for the airport’s future, pointed out that even if all the approvals from the county and FAA were in place tomorrow for redevelopment, there would still be a two- to four-year lag before airside projects could begin.
He said the “consequence, not the intent” of raising the airport’s class level would be accommodating larger airplanes. The FAA wants the airport to meet certain standards so more types of aircraft can access it, he noted. An FAA representative told a local audience earlier this spring that while Aspen enjoys special modifications of standards that keep certain aircraft from using the facility, those days are numbered, and that if ASE reaches full ADG III status, discrimination against certain types of planes that meet the 118-foot-or-less wingspan maximum will not tolerated.
Jacobson also pointed out that the runway pavement hasn’t been reconstructed in 37 years, “and as a result, it is deteriorating.” Though the airport may appear to be functioning well now, with commercial airlines using the CRJ-700s that are expected to be phased out in another 10 years, “the time to fix the roof is when the sun is shining,” Jacobson said, quoting JFK.
Lovins said the growth and fleet mix forecast runs counter to the goals that were outlined in the Common Ground recommendations approved by county commissioners in 2020. The recommendations, which grew out of the county’s ASE Vision process in 2019-20, called for passenger growth of no more than 0.8% per year. The FAA and the consultant, as represented through the forecast, are calling for a higher projection now.
While critics see the inclusion of the forecast in the layout plan as a precursor to allowing larger jets into the Aspen market, Jacobson said the forecast, while necessary to satisfy FAA obligations, “is not an oracle. It does not define the future.”
The fleet mix forecast has labeled the 125-seat Airbus 220-300 as the next logical aircraft for the Aspen market. That’s what has many in the community fearful of ASE redevelopment, officials said, since the Airbus 220-300 has 55 seats more than the CRJ-700s that are currently used.
“It’s a forecast, like the weather” and therefore subject to change, Commissioner Patti Clapper said.
The Airport Advisory Board last month blessed the growth and fleet mix forecast and moved it to the Board of County Commissioners for consideration.
Today’s meeting, and a reading of the ordinance to include the forecast into the layout plan, begins at noon at the county’s administration building on Main Street.