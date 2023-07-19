Pitkin County officials are searching for ways to collaborate with the city of Aspen to address the affordable housing crunch, but not at the price of sacrificing the rural character of the upper Roaring Fork Valley.
The county commissioners held an affordable housing summit with the Aspen City Council for six hours Tuesday to plot where they want to focus their efforts. One topic of discussion was a recommendation by a special committee appointed by the commissioners to consider allowing affordable housing outside of the urban growth boundary of Aspen as long as it met criteria such as being located along bus lines.
Some of the commissioners expressed reservations about putting housing out in the county, even if that’s where a fair chunk of jobs have been created to service and maintain mansions.
“I think that there’s some real conflicts that we’re going to have to balance,” Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said. “As important as pursuing affordable housing is, and we hear it year after year in the community survey, rural preservation is right there with it.
Commissioner Greg Poschman said he was concerned about the Community Growth Advisory Committee’s recommendation for rural affordable housing because it might require people to hop in their vehicles for everything from buying groceries to commuting to work.
“My biggest concern would be that this would appear that we’re opening the floodgates to a sprawl that would go from Aspen to, say, Glenwood, along (Highway) 82,” Poschman said.
His preference is to collaborate with Aspen on projects within the city’s boundaries or within its urban growth boundary — where urban-level services are available.
“The 800-pound gorilla is, most of the jobs are in the upper valley, in Aspen,” Poschman said. “Let’s put the housing where the jobs are.”
Aspen Councilman Ward Hauenstein noted that the Aspen-Pitkin County Authority has always wanted to provide housing where the jobs are located. If a large home requires cleaning, maintenance and other services from a staff of 20 workers, for example, the housing authority supports housing the employees on site, he said.
McNicholas Kury acknowledged she has heard some people express that preference.
“Some people are saying you should require these homes to include servants’ quarters,” she said.
McNicholas Kury is opposed. “I don’t think that’s where we want to put housing,” she said.
At the current time, Pitkin County isn’t in a position to help much with affordable housing anywhere. It doesn’t have a dedicated revenue source for affordable housing projects. The commissioners budgeted $5 million this year for affordable housing efforts and has about $4.4 million left to spend. Nevertheless, that’s just a drop in the bucket of the money needed to dent the problem.
Pitkin County Commissioner chair Francie Jacober started the discussion by explaining that a community survey commissioned by the county identified that affordable housing is a top concern of residents. However, many survey respondents didn’t feel now is a good time to pursue a funding source because of a fear that drastically higher property values will result in higher taxes.
“The timing is terrible,” Jacober said of a potential ballot question.
The commissioners have already informally decided they wouldn’t pursue a ballot question seeking voter approval for a property or sales tax this year. If a funding source is someday approved, the city and county agreed that the best approach would be teaming up on projects. Most likely those will be in the urban growth boundary of Aspen and Snowmass Village.