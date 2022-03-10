The Pitkin County Courthouse will be closed today and Friday as all court services will then be relocated to the city of Aspen Armory building. All court services will reopen Monday.
Ninth Judicial District and Pitkin County courts and services will be temporarily located in the Armory building, located at 130 S. Galena St., for the next several months while Pitkin County completes necessary courthouse remodels and upgrades. This includes all court proceedings, court administrative services, district attorney’s office, probation services and Alpine Legal Services.
All individuals entering the Armory building beginning on Monday will be required to go through the security checkpoint. In addition, masks are still required for all patrons per 9th Judicial District Administrative Order 20-05.