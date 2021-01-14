For more than 70 days, a file containing information related to Pitkin County COVID-19 case investigations and contact tracing was “inadvertently accessible via the internet,” according to a news release issued Thursday morning.
The file, available online between Oct. 1 and Dec. 14 last year, did not contain social security numbers or financial information.
“Specific information varies by individual, but the investigation determined that the affected file contained ... some or all of the following information: date of birth, employer, name of school/childcare facility, underlying conditions, test type, unique ID, symptoms, onset data, if flu vaccination was received and type of flu vaccination,” the release states.
Pitkin County was made aware of the data privacy incident on Dec. 14 and “immediately” took steps to prevent the file from being accessed according to the news release.
To date, Pitkin County has no evidence that any information available online related to local COVID-19 case investigations and contact tracing was misused.
According to the news release, Pitkin County will offer affected individuals 12 months of credit monitoring and identity restoration services at no cost to them through ID Experts.
This is a developing story and will be updated.