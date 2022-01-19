On Tuesday, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners discussed the increasing number of cyclists on Maroon Creek Road and, in some cases, their poor etiquette.
“The big numbers that are causing the problems are the e-bikes that are being rented out by the shops where the people don’t know how to ride,” Commissioner Steve Child said during Tuesday’s BOCC work session. “They don’t know how to ride a bike — period.”
Not staying to the right, not riding single file and stopping in the middle of the road to take pictures were just a few of the issues Pitkin County and U.S. Forest Service officials had with cyclists — namely e-bike users on their way to the Maroon Bells Scenic Area.
Maroon Creek Road, which accesses the scenic area, has experienced “a significant increase in bicycle traffic” over the last few years, according to a BOCC memo. And, although concerned about the volume of cyclists on the roadway, local officials were more incensed by some riders' lack of understanding of the rules of the road.
Commissioners seemed to agree that visitors, more so than locals, were to blame for the e-bike and cycling issues on Maroon Creek Road.
“I don’t think local bicyclists are much of a danger in terms of etiquette or anything,” Commissioner Francie Jacober said.
To help address the growing safety problem, Pitkin County, the U.S. Forest Service, RFTA, the city of Aspen and other community stakeholders came together and discussed a variety of possible measures aimed at reducing the likelihood of a traffic incident occurring in the wake of “several near misses.”
Tuesday, the stakeholder group proposed a variety of mitigation measures for the board to consider, ranging from reservations to requiring people to watch an etiquette training program online about cycling safety.
“I do like the idea of permitting non-locals. I love the idea of giving preference to locals,” Jacober said. “I think this valley needs to have some preference given to locals given recent attitudes that have been expressed about their perception of decreasing rights.”
Commissioners sifted through the various plans presented during Tuesday’s work session and seemed most keen on zeroing in on limitations for e-bikes. Their favorite plan proposed allocating a set amount of reservation slots each day for e-bike fleets that would be based upon that business’ historical customer base. E-bike renters would also be required to watch a video about rider etiquette before making their reservation. According to the plan, there would be “no reservations or etiquette training for locals or out-of-town bicyclists.”
Tuesday’s work session was intended to start a dialogue about the possibility of a reservation system for bikes accessing Maroon Creek Road. Staff was not looking for a formal decision Tuesday but will instead bring back a revised plan for the BOCC to consider in the future.
“There’s a strong reaction among longtime cyclists and locals that I’ve heard from about having to do a permitting program and having to make a reservation. It was really a pretty strong reaction,” Commissioner Greg Poschman said. “I definitely think the problem has been the influx of the new e-bikes and I don’t mind putting the burden of … compliance and good etiquette on the shoulders of the people renting these bikes and I think that’ll take care of most of the problem.