Skiers were the winner and hunters were the losers when the Pitkin County commissioners finally reached a decision on Wednesday about when to close Castle and Maroon Creek roads each fall.
After a lengthy discussion, the commissioners voted 4-1 to set Nov. 10 as the closure date for both roads. The opening date will be “no later than May 15th,” the county ordinance says.
The board was unable to make a decision in an even lengthier discussion in February.
Morgan Boyles of the Braun Hut System and John Wilcox of Pine Creek Cookhouse and Ashcroft Ski Touring lobbied the commissioners to be flexible and forego plowing on Castle Creek Road past Ashcroft whenever a significant snowfall occurs in November. The cookhouse and the huts open at Thanksgiving. In some winters, opening on the holiday is challenging, so any snowfall is welcomed and should be preserved, they said.
Two hunters and a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer countered that the public access should be left open as late as possible into hunting season. Closing the road at Ashcroft adds 1.8 miles of hiking for hunters.
“I don't know if you guys have ever tried to drag an elk 1.8 miles but it’s pretty tough,” said Kurtis Tesch, wildlife officer for the Aspen area.
Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said she had to side with the skiers.
“I will own my bias and say I’m more biased to favoring the skiing use rather than the hunting use,” she said.
The closure has been an annual pain in the plow for Pitkin County’s road and bridge department because it has loosely been defined as “on or around Nov. 15.”
“There are many user groups who have voiced concerns annually when the gate is closed ‘too early’ or when it’s closed ‘too late’,” said a memo to the commissioners from Brian Pettet, director of Pitkin County’s public works department, and Scott Mattice, deputy director. “Every year these desires are in conflict. The main user groups on Maroon Creek Road are cyclists, scenic drivers, ice skaters, hunters, campers, USFS staff and guests, over the snow travelers and T Lazy 7 operations. On Castle Creek Road users include: scenic drivers, cyclists, hikers, off-road users, hunters, campers, over the snow travelers, hut users, cookhouse guests and residents.”
Pettet politely but firmly rebuffed the commissioners whenever one of them raised the prospect of setting a “flexible” closure date based on snowfall.
“Our experience with gates is a firm closure date works better,” he said.
Public works held earlier discussions with stakeholder groups and arrived at a compromise date of Nov. 15 for closure. Pettet and Mattice urged the board to stick to the compromise between the skiing interests, who wanted an earlier closure, and hunters, who wanted a later closure. Most of the controversy is over Castle Creek Road’s gate.
Ron Christian said he has hunted in the area for 28 years and mostly focuses now on terrain below the closure gate. He said closing the gate on Nov. 15 will concentrate more hunters below the gate.
Jason Sills said he was hunting in the area one year on Nov. 24 when the gate was closed but the road was “bone dry.” He favored keeping the gate open until after the fourth rifle season, which typically ends in late November.
CPW’s Tesch said he originally lobbied county staff to set Nov. 28 as the closure date. He estimated that 40 to 50 hunters roam terrain in upper Castle Creek Valley during the third rifle season. During discussion with county staff, he compromised on a Nov. 15 closure, he said.
Commissioner Steve Child said he frequently hunts elk in designated wilderness, where motorized and mechanized vehicles are banned. He said he travels by cross country skis when possible and has, at times, used a toboggan to move an elk carcass. Hunters who cannot handle traveling an extra 1.8 miles on foot might be in the wrong area and should seek more accessible terrain, he said.
Nevertheless, Child said he favored a flexible closure that would allow the county to quit plowing and close the gate earlier in November if there is significant snowfall and leave it open longer in the month if conditions are dry.
Commissioner Francie Jacober also favored a flexible closure date while Commissioner Patti Clapper favored sticking to the staff recommendation of Nov. 15.
Commissioner Greg Poschman also favored a flexible date but said he would settle for Nov. 10 to be more accommodating to skiing interests than the Nov. 15 date.
“If we wanted to serve the greatest number of people, we’d be biased toward the hut users, the skiers,” he said.
Based on how the commissioners’ discussion unfolded, Jacober made a motion for the Nov. 10 closure date. Clapper was the lone dissenter, preferring to stick to Nov. 15.
“I hope that it’s a compromise that works for everyone,” Jacober said of the Nov. 10 date.