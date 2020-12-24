In some ways, it’s ironic that Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta wasn’t able to join his team in getting vaccinated Wednesday — he was, after all, in quarantine.
“I think we had 50, almost 61 people that were going to take part in the vaccination program,” he said of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office staff, adding that he himself is asymptomatic and simply acting in an abundance of caution.
That said, Burchetta isn’t concerned about the wait.
“I’m in no rush, to be honest with you. I largely spend my days in an office, so let the folks who are out in the field get theirs,” he said.
Wednesday was the first of a two-day clinic established at the Community Health Services site on Castle Creek Road, which was instrumental in administering the county’s rollout of what’s been called the 1B phase of the vaccination policy — that is, moderate-risk health care workers and responders, such as firefighters, police, correctional workers, dispatchers, funeral service workers and other COVID-19 response personnel.
While 1A phase patients in the county — people who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients for 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period and long-term care facility staff and residents — mostly received the Pfizer vaccine since it was the first, on Dec. 11, to get an emergency use authorization, or EUA, from the Food and Drug Administration, the 1B group largely received the Moderna vaccine, which earned a similar EUA Friday.
The most noticeable difference between the two for patients is the schedule of shots, since both are two-part doses: Pfizer patients will wait 21 days between injections; Moderna patients will wait an additional week, at 28 days.
“To support this effort, the CDC will reserve and stagger the delivery of the state’s weekly allocation,” a CHS press release explained. “This process ensures that providers will have enough of the same product for their patients’ second dose at the appropriate time.”
Much like Aspen Valley Hospital’s rollout before it, the first day of the CHS operation seemed to go smoothly. Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine, who received the first round of his vaccine Wednesday, said that the momentous occasion was a proper kickoff to what turned into an overall joyous day.
“It was a good day. I got vaccinated, and we gave Santa a ride through town and made a lot of kids happy,” he said, minutes after being relieved of the aforementioned Santa-touring duty. “I’m just looking forward to everyone getting vaccines and hopefully getting town back to some semblance of normal.”
In order to increase communication and transparency regarding vaccinations, Pitkin County Public Health launched a webpage specifically designed to answer questions around the latest — and, many early recipients say is a hopeful — development in the battle to contain the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19.
That resource — covid19.pitkincounty.com/vaccine — answers frequently asked questions about the vaccine and clearly differentiates the populations that qualify into each phase of vaccination rollout. As for when the general public will have access, the website makes clear it will likely be not before this summer.
“We are proud to serve and honored to be a part of the COVID-19 response. CHS has decades of experience preventing disease and protecting the health of our community and once again will be on the frontlines,” said Liz Stark, registered nurse and CHS executive director. “This will undoubtedly be the most important and complex task that any organization has undertaken in recent history.”