The state’s 10-person limit on informal gatherings simply wasn’t stringent enough for the Pitkin County Board of Health, which during its Thursday meeting voted to restrict such get-togethers to a maximum of five people from no more than two households.
“That is certainly going to send a very serious message, and maybe that is what needs to be done,” Brent Miller, health board member, said. “This is … a big statement.”
According to Pitkin County Public Health Deputy Director Suzuho Shimasaki, Thursday’s addendum applies to informal gatherings, such as a small house-warming party or a picnic in the park. The policy change does not apply to places that already submit business or event safety plans, including restaurants, workplaces and child care facilities.
“A household gathering … or a barbeque at a park, those types of things would apply,” Shimasaki said. “Restaurant seating is not applicable to this.”
Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann explained that many of the outbreaks being investigated locally had been connected to informal gatherings, which in part prompted Thursday’s discussion and subsequent action.
“We are starting to see some fairly large outbreaks happening because of informal gatherings,” she said.
As of Thursday, Pitkin County was investigating 11 current outbreaks and had 108 individuals in quarantine.
“An active outbreak means that we’ve had at least one case within the past 28 days, so some of those outbreaks are winding down,” noted Josh Vance, Pitkin County COVID-19 response epidemiologist.
Over the last week, Pitkin County has seen its incidence rate — the number of cases per 100,000 people — increase, trending toward the “high risk” threshold within the state’s safer-at-home level.
Although the board ultimately approved Thursday’s policy measure, it wasn’t without a spirited debate. Members of the board in opposition of the initiative contended that imposing further rules on informal gatherings beyond those of the state’s would only lead to more confusion.
“I am not sure I understand here. We are complicating it,” health board member Greg Poschman said. “I would almost just rather have a huge public relations push to warn people.”
There were also questions surrounding on whom and how such a measure could be enforced, particularly in private residences.
“We can educate till we’re blue in the face, but where does it get us?” asked board member Patti Clapper. “It’s the fact that we can’t enforce this, and I think we’ll just have more violations. ... We can’t go into people’s homes. Do we fine them, slap them on the wrist? I just don’t know.”
Snowmass Village Mayor and Board of Health Chair Markey Butler sided with staff in supporting the additional regulations on informal gatherings but also commended those on both sides of the discussion.
“We got to get a clamp on this, and do it sooner than later,” Butler said. “It’s important that we have these conversations,” Butler said. “We’ll see where we are in two weeks.”
The new regulations limiting informal gatherings to no more than five people from two households goes into effect Friday and does not have an end date.