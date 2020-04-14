Days after receiving 1,000 antibody rapid-response COVID-19 tests from a private company based in Englewood, the Pitkin County Incident Management Team announced Tuesday that it is working on rolling out a mobile lab using the team’s command trailer.
Officials described the testing model as “perhaps the first in Colorado,” though the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has yet to confirm that assertion.
“We are pushing the envelope to meet the needs of our community,” Aspen Ambulance District director and IMT commander Gabe Muething said in a statement.
While myriad considerations are still in play regarding how the county’s testing — which will serve primarily epidemiological data needs — will be administered to the community, having some clarity on what a testing site will look like is an important next step, IMT spokesperson Bill Linn said.
“This means, with the lab being mobile, we can take it wherever we need it. Maybe that means Buttermilk,” he said, acknowledging that the Buttermilk parking lot has been alluded to by county officials as a potential, but unconfirmed, testing site. “You name the location. We’ll be able to take it where we need it.”
Still, due process and caution seem to underlie every decision regarding getting broader-based testing underway.
“Not all community attempts at testing have been successful, and we are committed to carefully rolling out our testing program,” Muething said in apparent acknowledgement of the county’s two-day drive-thru testing site in the early days of the pandemic’s connection to Aspen. “We are taking a measured approach getting testing out. We are willing to try this new system to help our community move forward in our battle with this virus.”
While the IMT is working to make the necessary renovations to the trailer to convert it into an effective mobile testing lab, Aspen Valley Hospital medical staff, in a joint effort with the county, is actively undergoing validation efforts to ensure the antibody tests’ accuracy.
“It’ll be into next week before we complete that,” AVH CEO Dave Ressler said Friday. “That same validation process will serve to validate the community testing tests that the IMT has, as well as our own for medical purposes.”
In some ways, this development will be timely with the IMT’s weekly Thursday virtual community updates, as the mobile testing lab is expected to be fully designed and tested for functionality by Friday. Additionally, Friday is when officials anticipate a presentation by a special task force created specifically to offer best-practice recommendations to the county regarding testing. Public Health Director Karen Koenemann said in an email Tuesday that “our testing task force to share their plan with us on Friday, so I won’t have any talking points around testing until then.”
