Pitkin County Jail Director Kim Vallario on Thursday tendered her resignation from the role she’s held since April 2018. Her last day of employment will be Jan. 4, about a week before Michael Buglione assumes the role of Pitkin County sheriff on Jan. 10.
“There is such a good command staff team there. They’re always looking out what’s best for the community. I’ll miss that, big time,” Vallario said. “I loved working for Joe DiSalvo — he was great to me, and I loved working for him.”
In the November sheriff’s election, Buglione collected 4,671 votes to 4,272 for DiSalvo, a margin of 52.23% to 47.77% — unseating the 12-year-tenured incumbent in the closest local race. (Buglione was not immediately available for comment on Friday).
The sheriff’s race also was arguably the most personal, with letters to the editor flooding both newspapers’ pages arguing for or against one of the candidates.
In addition to DiSalvo’s name, Vallario’s also made appearances in some of those letters, which criticized her for perceptions of her management style or her personal life and politics.
“She’s the wife of Garfield County Sheriff and rabid Lauren Boebert supporter Lou Vallario. Braudis would never have done that,” one letter published in the Aspen Daily News read.
“Do we really want our sheriff’s office to be so intimately linked to the Vallario family?” another, published in The Aspen Times, posed.
Such focus on Vallario during a hard-fought campaign wasn’t fair, DiSalvo said Friday evening.
“I’ve known every jail administrator that’s been at that jail since the jail opened. Kim Vallario, bar none, was the best, most professional, most experienced walking in there,” the outgoing sheriff said. “They villainized her because of who her husband is and who she believed should be our congresswoman — and that’s not fair. I think she really is, truly, one of the most compassionate human beings I have met in my life. I think we’re losing an amazing person at a critical juncture for how we incarcerate people in Pitkin County in the future.”
Currently, Pitkin County inmates are held at the Garfield County Jail — where Vallario spent 15 years of her career, first as a detention deputy before being promoted to jail commander in 2015. Pitkin County commissioners approved that arrangement last year, after questions arose surrounding the safety of the facility.
But it’s not the first time Pitkin County inmates have been housed at other jails, DiSalvo noted. Years before, under Vallario’s predecessor Don Bird, some inmates were sent to Park County Jail in Fairplay. In 2003, of the 142 inmates at Park County Jail, only 22 were local, according to reporting from the Summit Daily News in a November article.
“I became sheriff, I was unaware of this practice, I thought it was common, and I went along with it. Kim Vallario comes along and says: ‘It’s never happening again — I’m never sending another incorrigible inmate to Park County,’” DiSalvo recalled. “And that’s when I realized this person really cares about how and where people are incarcerated. Kim really made the jail the most professional I think it’s ever been, and that’s contrary to what gadflies and uninformed people thought about the way the jail was run.”
Vallario didn’t speak about the campaign when discussing her resignation. Rather, she looked back on her time in the role fondly, focusing on her colleagues at the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and some of the upgrades made at the facility in the last year, since Garfield County started accepting Pitkin County inmates.
“I don’t know what the future is for the jail, but I just have to look at it like, I did what I was hired to do and did the best I could. And in my opinion, I felt like I was part of a really good team,” she said.
As for some of the remodels at the Pitkin County Jail itself, the booking and intake areas have both been revamped with staff and inmate safety in mind. There’s now a dressing cell with access to a shower, so inmates have more privacy in a controlled setting when changing clothes, for instance.
Perhaps most significantly, the jail is now set up for a work-release program.
“One of the things that was really important to the commissioners and all of us is the work release. If an inmate is housed in Garfield, they don’t have a work-release there,” Vallario said. “It’s one of those programs that is just vital. People make mistakes, and sometimes there’s consequences, but [work release] provides an opportunity for them not to lose their house.
“They can still provide for their families, for themselves — keep their jobs. Not lose their jobs, but still serve the sentence that the court’s imposed,” she continued.
Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta also recognized Vallario’s commitment to safety at the jail.
“Since April of 2018, Kim worked diligently to increase the safety and security of the facility, not only for the inmates but also for our staff, and that was Kim’s priority,” he said, calling the partnership with Garfield County “outside the box” and “innovative,” crediting Vallario.
“In that time, we renovated the booking area, we renovated the intake process, and we brought it up to jail standards in terms of what a facility really should be — but that’s only a fraction of the whole facility. Kim will be missed, and she served the citizens of Pitkin County well,” Burchetta added.
DiSalvo, too, emphasized Vallario’s commitment to her role and complimented her solutions-oriented approach to the future of the Pitkin County Jail.
“Although the jail is a sensitive topic, I think Kim — if she was heard — everyone would have said, ‘We like that idea,’” DiSalvo said, calling Vallario “dedicated beyond belief.”
“Kim was there every time I asked her to be there. … I think Kim was one of the greatest gifts I got as sheriff,” he continued.
As for what’s next, Vallario said she’s not in a hurry to make up her mind. But she knows her next chapter will definitely involve plenty of time spent with her grandchildren.