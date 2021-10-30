The popular Drop and Swap program at the Pitkin County Landfill will see significant upgrades next year with the implementation of the Motherlode Mercantile.
The mercantile will be a thrift-store-like retail store where people can donate good-quality furniture and household items that they no longer have a use for and can also purchase items they want or need for a low price. The project for construction of the mercantile and a neighboring household hazardous waste facility was discussed by the Board of County Commissioners on Sept. 28 and will appear on the board’s budget discussions in the coming weeks.
“The goal really overall for the mercantile is to be a financially sustainable business unit of the Solid Waste Center, so much like our compost program aggregate, we want it to be self-supporting,” Solid Waste Manager Cathy Hall said. “Hopefully we can meet that within a year or two.”
The new facility will move the current outdoor Drop and Swap into an enclosed 6,000-square-foot space, which will house the mercantile in the front and the HHW facility in the rear. Both programs will be improved and the mercantile will accept and sell things like furniture, lighting and plumbing fixtures, sporting goods, cabinets, windows, doors, lumber, decorative items and toys.
The project is estimated to cost $1.5 million, of which $167,000 the landfill has already received through a Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity program grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The landfill hopes that construction will begin next spring and doors can open next summer. Hall said that she hopes to see proceeds from the mercantile go toward new diversion programs at the landfill in the future.
The landfill is also hoping to fill three new positions once the mercantile opens. Hall said they will be looking to hire a sales supervisor and two sales associates. Commissioners were concerned whether there was a real need for three new full-time employees right away, and also asked whether the current Drop and Swap program would remain in place in some form for lower-quality items. Hall said she expects that people will still be able to drop off and take other used items but isn’t sure yet what that program will look like. Overall, commissioners were supportive of the project.
“It’s yet another important thing we’re doing to become more resilient and conscious about our use of resources,” Commissioner Greg Poschman said. “This is the obvious next step, and of course it’s going to cost money to do it, but it’s going to pay off because it’s going to free up our landfill.”
The Drop and Swap program is currently in full swing and open every day until 4:15 p.m., when the landfill gates close. Hall said people can drive up any time and tell the attendant that they’re headed to the Drop and Swap, where they can drop things off and take anything they like. The program does not accept upholstered items but most good-quality used furniture and other miscellaneous items are accepted.
“We get a lot of skis and toys,” Hall said. “A lot of contractors, when they’re dumping their trash, will stop and take stuff. We have regulars that drive up a few times a week to see what’s in it… It’s hit or miss. Sometimes there’s good stuff and sometimes not so much.”
Hall said that some people use the Drop and Swap to furnish their homes or sell at thrift stores locally and on the other side of McClure Pass. The program has been operating for almost 20 years and Hall said it plays a role in the landfill’s diversion efforts.
“It keeps stuff out of the landfill,” she said. “If you have a good dresser, it would be silly to throw it away when someone would be happy to take it.”
The landfill is open Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-4:15 p.m., and Saturdays from 9-11:45 a.m. Directions and more information can be found at landfillrules.com.