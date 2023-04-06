Pitkin County commissioners are moving toward an outright ban on short-term rentals in the Rural and Remote zone district where restrictive rules are designed to protect backcountry areas from most development and commercial activity.
The commissioners directed County Attorney John Ely in a work session Tuesday to prepare an ordinance for the ban for approval later this spring. The only question was timing — whether to move ahead as soon as possible or wait until there is a broader review of all short-term rental rules in September.
“I think the sooner we do this, the better,” said Commissioner Greg Poschman. “Small hotels in Rural and Remote are not appropriate. I have received plenty of feedback to that effect.”
Delaying the ban will invite applications for short-term rentals and take up county planning staff time to process requests, Poschman argued. He said the board was ready to act.
“We’ve talked about all the reasons — hotel houses, the service workers that have to travel in and out, the accessibility to rescue services, all those reasons are still good,” he said. “I think we could make this decision sooner than later.”
Pitkin County created the Rural and Remote zone in the 1990s to prevent the backcountry from getting overwhelmed with the type of development sweeping more accessible areas. It was initially applied to the Richmond Ridge area on the back of Aspen Mountain and then expanded. The new zoning targeted land that was more than one-half mile from winter-maintained roads and had an absence of traditional utilities. The targeted areas also were locations that presented challenges for emergency response agencies.
The only development allowed is 1,000-square-foot cabins. Like all things Aspen, the Rural and Remote areas have gone high-brow, with some luxury cabins and surrounding land being listed for multi-millions of dollars.
The commissioners said in 2022 they would consider STRs on Rural and Remote lands on a case-by-case basis. However, the review in December of an application for a STR license at 100 Upper Hurricane Road on the backside of Aspen Mountain triggered a three-hour debate in December that divided the board. Poschman and Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury were vehemently opposed to granting a license for what they feared would become a commercial operation at 11,000 feet. The review was tabled without a vote. The board’s misgivings about Rural and Remote short-term rentals have simmered.
Board chairwoman Francie Jacober said at Tuesday’s work session it appeared four of the five members of the board were ready to proceed with a ban of STRs in the special zone. There also has been plenty of public feedback, so an extensive survey would be unnecessary, she said.
“I feel like I’ve seen lots of letters and comments so I don’t think we’re facing something where we need to go out and solicit more public comment on this,” Jacober said.
In addition, the proposed ban would go through two readings before it is adopted, so the public would get a chance to speak as part of the regular process.
Commissioner Patti Clapper wanted to wait to consider that STR ban in Rural and Remote as part of the broader package of reviewing STR rules. Rules requiring licenses and fees were adopted last June and put in place in September. One major rule requires a history of short-term rentals prior to May 2022 for any property seeking a license.
The commissioners said at the time they would revisit the rules after one year and tweak as needed. Clapper said she didn’t want to make adjustments “piecemeal.” She also said there may be places within Rural and Remote where a short-term rental is appropriate.
“I don’t have a problem with Rural and Remote (applications) coming back to the BOCC because I don’t think it’s going to overwhelm us,” Clapper said. “I don’t think there’s that many out there that can justify that they were used prior to that timeframe or in that time period. So I’m not sure I can support a flat-out prohibition across the board, at least not at this time.”
Commissioners Steve Child and Jacober wanted to take a close look at the Rural and Remote boundaries to determine if there are areas where rentals would be appropriate. That information will be supplied when a formal proposal for rules is brought back to the board later this spring.
Clapper reiterated she didn’t see what the rush was. Clearly the board is inclined not to approve a STR license in Rural and Remote.
“I think if you’re already counting the numbers of people on the board I doubt a Rural and Remote application — unless it was totally appropriate — would pass this board,” she said.