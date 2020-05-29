Just one day after restaurants and hotels were able to more fully reopen after shuttering because of COVID-19, Pitkin County officials on Thursday outlined what the coming weeks will look like as other sectors are able to come back on line.
“Every week, we’ll do these rolling openings,” said Kara Silbernagel, policy and project manager for the county, during a virtual community meeting.
On Monday, summer day camps and outdoor recreation will become accessible to groups of 10 or fewer, she said.
“The playgrounds, the skate parks, some of the tennis courts — we have new guidance that is going to be out around that. That is also available to open up [Monday],” Silbernagel said.
While some events are able to accommodate up to 50 people under the current phase of the county’s “Roadmap to Recovery” — the multi-phased suppression plan for the virus that was the basis for the county’s variance request with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, granted on Monday — larger groups are only allowed with express permission.
“Gatherings of over 10 people are still prohibited unless a county or a municipal event permit has been issued and unless that event has an approved COVID-19 safety plan,” Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock emphasized during the meeting. “Informal gatherings — those house parties or such — will remain limited to 10 or fewer people. Again, we’re going to be looking at developing guidelines, but we don’t expect to see groups or events of 50 or more people until later in June.”
June 22, according to the newly updated county website, which highlights the reopening timeline — barring any uptick in cases of the novel coronavirus that would qualify as community spread.
“It’s very, very important to note that implementing the county’s roadmap to reopening is going to be an incremental process,” Peacock said.
On June 8, gyms, recreational facilities and places of worship also will be able to open their doors. Then, on June 15, small audiences can again enjoy both movie and performance arts theaters, though guidance on that phase is forthcoming.
“We aren’t sure what it looks like yet — we’re developing that guidance,” Silbernagel said.
Even once groups of 50 people are able to convene, she continued, event coordinators will still have to communicate with local authorities.
“On June 22 is when we will be looking at opening events of up to 50 people per our public health order,” she said. “Those events are still going to be subject to the same local jurisdiction special events permitting.”