The Pitkin County Open Space and Trails program is studying how to address growing recreational demands in the Roaring Fork Valley without ruining the natural resources that attract people.
The program is proposing to budget $50,000 in 2023 to continue pursuing a Recreation Capacity and Management Study that started last year. The study will help create conservation and recreation efforts on public lands throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. Program officials are also seeking a $100,000 grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife to help create a collaborative effort with other public land management agencies.
Data collection of recreation users is a big part of the study. The open space program’s user numbers soared when everybody scrambled to get outdoors during the first uncertain year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Open Space and Trails numbers of visitors hit an all-time high during the pandemic in 2020 with 425,794 users from January to July, a 43% increase over 2019,” said the program’s 2023 budget profile, a summary of factors influencing next year’s finances. “Since then, as citizens have returned to a slightly more normal life schedule, OST trail system user numbers dropped approximately 16% in 2021 and 17% in 2022. So, while the spike in user totals has calmed down since pandemic levels, data is showing that much of that use has remained, especially in summer months.”
While the number of visitors have stabilized, they remain above the 2019 baseline, and open space officials anticipate increasing visitation to the program’s trails and properties.
“Due to this trend, the importance of OST Rangers for resource protection and the need for OST maintenance programs for safety and stewardship of assets will continue to increase,” the budget profile said.
While the study and associated recommendations won’t be completed in the near term, the open space program is seeking approval to hire an additional full-time ranger to deal with demands. There is currently a full-time supervisor, senior ranger and ranger. The proposed addition would be the fourth full-time ranger. There are also three seasonal rangers working mid-April through October.
The open space program’s board of directors recommended Thursday that the Pitkin County commissioners approve a 2023 budget with $8.66 million in expenditures. That would be a drastic decrease from the $22.28 million estimated to be spent in 2022.
However, there are a couple of big asterisks on the budget numbers, said Open Space and Trails program Director Gary Tennenbaum. First, a larger amount than usual was spent this year to take advantage of an opportunity to purchase a conservation easement on the Tom and Carolyn Moore family ranch on McLain Flats. Second, more than $1.2 million was budgeted to improve the parking situation along Highway 82 for users of the North Star Nature Preserve east of Aspen, Tennenbaum said. The North Star work was budgeted in 2022 although a good portion of the work will be undertaken next spring.
Tennenbaum said the $8.66 million budgeted for 2023 doesn’t include potential acquisitions of conservation easements or outright property purchases.
“We only budget acquisitions if we have a contract,” he said.
Tennenbaum told the board of directors Thursday that the program is sitting on a sizable cash reserve that can be tapped if a desirable acquisition opportunity arises. A fund balance in excess of $32 million is anticipated by the end of 2022.
“We have some firepower with our fund balance,” Tennenbaum told the board.
As it stands, the 2023 budget has some eye-catching projects. The program plans to build a pedestrian bridge over the Roaring Fork River to connect residents in the Aspen Village-Gerbazdale neighborhood to the Rio Grande Trail. Tennenbaum said it is a goal to connect as many communities as possible with the central trail in the valley.
“This is one of the few missing links,” he said.
There is currently a trail on the south side of Highway 82 and a pedestrian underpass under the busy road. The proposed bridge and associated connector trail would run to the underpass and provide a safe route to the Rio Grande. The cost for the bridge is estimated at $1.37 million. A similar project was undertaken in 2017 to connect the Lazy Glen neighborhood to the Rio Grande Trail.
The next single biggest expenditure in the 2023 budget is a $500,000 contribution to the city of Aspen’s project to add a multiuse trail along a stretch of Maroon Creek Valley paralleling the Moore Open Space. The project will “complete a critical trail gap within the CIty/County trail system,” the open space program’s budget notes said.
The recommended budget for the open space program will be presented to the county commissioners on Nov. 1.