The Pitkin County Attorney’s Office is taking a Woody Creek homeowner to court for allegedly marketing and renting out his property for short-term rental vacations without a license. The owner of the property said there’s no truth to the allegations.
On behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, the office is seeking injunctive relief that would ban Robert Walldorf of South Carolina from using the home in the Little Texas neighborhood as an STR property.
The lawsuit is the first of its type the county has initiated over unlicensed STR use since regulations took hold last fall, based on a review of court filings.
Similar to other jurisdictions’ efforts since state legislation passed in 2020 allowing government control over STRs, the county commissioners adopted legislation in June 2022 in response to an unchecked industry that swelled in popularity in the 2010s with online booking services like Airbnb and VRBO.
The aim was to “reduce stress on transportation infrastructure, housing, recreation, water resources and other quality of life variables,” according to county outreach efforts online and elsewhere.
Walldorf said the property has not been marketed or used as an STR since the county began requiring STR licenses in September.
“We aren’t renting our house out short term,” Walldorf said by text message Thursday, “and I don’t know why anyone thinks we are as our VRBO site was changed last year to say we can’t until we get a permit to do so.”
The home remains advertised at $2,500 a night on VRBO, but the property description includes the caveat: “Pitkin County has implemented new rules regarding the licensure of short term rental homes. We can no longer rent our property until we have obtained our rental license which we hope to receive soon.”
County regulations now require residential owners to have a county-issued license to rent out their properties for no more than 30 straight days. STR use also is capped at 120 overnights a year, and licensing fees are calculated using a formula based on the property’s fair market value and visitation days, which are multiplied by a range from 0.05% to 0.07%.
Since the regulations took effect on Sept. 22, the county handed out 21 licenses through the end of 2022 and 105 through Wednesday of this year, according to Jeanette Muzio, the county’s STR program administrator. Muzio declined to comment about the lawsuit.
The roster of those 126 STR licenses does not include one for Walldorf, who is alleged by the county to have marketed and rented out his home without a license. Walldorf can’t claim ignorance about the new regulations because he applied for an STR license and learned in January that his STR-license application was denied because it didn’t comply with county regulations, the suit said.
Reasons for the denial were detailed by the county’s STR licensing authority in a Jan. 17-dated notice to Walldorf that said:
*Applicant fails to agree to limit the number of renters and guests to no more than that allowed under the license, which is eight.
*Applicant fails to provide a parking plan that ensures that renters and guests do not park on County roadways or in any manner that would impede traffic on County roadways or access easements for other properties.
*Neighbor complaints indicate that the rental operation negatively impacts and is detrimental to the character of the community and neighborhood of the property, due to excessive noise, trash, trespass, and parking."
According to Walldorf, the neighbors’ complaints led the county to take legal action. Their gripes about visitors lack merit, because the property owners are allowing friends and family to stay at the home for free. That’s according to an email exchange between the property manager and Muzio, who has been investigating the matter.
The Aspen Daily News obtained the February email thread from Walldorf. The same thread acknowledges a friend of Walldorf’s and three investors also have ownership in the property.
“I can assure you that if you want to be popular, move to the Southeast with a vacation home outside Snowmass that you aren’t allowed to rent!” said the property manager’s email in response to a question from Muzio. “The house is getting more use this winter than ever before precisely because we’ve taken it off the rental market. The owners have offered it up to friends to use because we can’t rent it out. If our neighbors don’t want as many people using our house, they should be the ones leading the charge for us to get our rental license with the capped number of rental days!”
Walldorf said some of his neighbors have waged a campaign against his property because it is active with people. He said a particular incident in 2022 that “got our three neighbors so fired up was related to our donation of our house for the second straight year to the staff/faculty of the Aspen Community School for the EOY retreat,” Walldorf wrote in an email. “It is worth noting that at the time we could have rented it legally as an STR — but didn’t as it was donated. However, our neighbors pointed to this as a reason we shouldn’t receive a rental license.”
Because of that, Walldorf said he did not provide the home to the Woody Creek school’s faculty and staff at the end of the most recent academic year.
“To my knowledge, there have been no substantive complaints about anyone’s actions at our place in the thirteen months since the school used our house — just complaints that we and others have had the audacity to actually use our house,” his email said.
Assistant Pitkin County Attorney Richard Y. Neiley III, who filed the suit June 26 in Pitkin County District Court, did not return messages.
Walldorf had considered appealing the decision to the Board of County Commissioners but did not follow through, the suit said. In the meantime, the home was being marketed and rented out as of the suit’s filing on June 26, according to the suit.
“Despite not having obtained an STR License from the Pitkin County Licensing Authority, Walldorf has been and continues to advertise that the Property is available for STRs and use the Property for STR use,” said the lawsuit. In January 2022 — one year before Walldorf’s STR license application was denied — Walldorf and his wife wrote a letter to commissioners urging them to not approve certain aspects of the STR regulatory framework under consideration.
The couple’s letter said the home, which they acquired with a business partner in 1999, “was rented out on a short-term basis for the last twenty-three years (long before short-term rental websites were around) to help pay our mortgage and cover house expenses.” They renovated and expanded the home “a few years ago” hoping to “pay our mortgage through continued short-term rental income,” the letter said.
One of their chief concerns was that commissioners were going to prohibit out-of-town property owners from obtaining STR licenses, an element of the legislation that did not materialize.
Property records show the home was acquired in May 2000 for $800,000, which was prior to the renovation work done in 2013. The four bedroom, four bathroom 3,376-square-foot home has a current fair market value of $8.9 million, according to the Pitkin County Assessor’s Office.
The county’s STR regulations apply to property owners in such unincorporated communities and neighborhoods as Woody Creek, Old Snowmass and Red Mountain.