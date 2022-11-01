Pitkin County government has joined a legal challenge to try to prevent crude oil from being shipped by rail from Utah to Denver in an effort to support neighboring Eagle County.
Pitkin County doesn’t have a dog directly in the fight, but the county commissioners on Oct. 26 approved attempting to hop in because of concerns over what a train derailment could mean to Colorado’s environment.
“You can only imagine the catastrophe if we had an incident in Glenwood Canyon, for instance, or anywhere on the river corridor on the Upper Colorado,” said Commissioner Greg Poschman. “It would affect 40 million people downstream, so I think it’s a risky thing to do, and I think they can find another way to transport their oil.”
Pitkin County is one of several counties and municipalities that entered an amicus, or friend-of-the-court brief, asking for permission to join the legal fight headed by Eagle County and a coalition of conservation groups.
Eagle County and conservation groups headed by the Center for Biological Diversity appealed a decision by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board that would allow construction of an 88-mile rail line from the Uinta Basin in Utah to carry crude oil from a production field and tie into the existing 457-mile Union Pacific rail line for delivery to a refinery in Denver. The crude oil would be hauled along the Interstate 70 corridor into Eagle County and then into Grand County, through the Moffat Tunnel and down the East Slope to Denver.
Pitkin County Attorney John Ely told the commissioners that Eagle County government sought support from Pitkin and several other counties.
“I don’t see any problem with it,” Ely said of joining the fight. “I like the idea of joining in with our friends whenever we can and assisting them. This particular issue does not directly touch and concern Pitkin County, but it definitely affects our region.”
The Colorado Sun reported that Boulder, Chaffee, Lake and Routt counties as well as Pitkin County petitioned as friends of the court. The towns of Vail, Avon, Minturn and Red Cliff also petitioned.
One concern is that the rail line goes through an area of Colorado prone to geologic issues, such as rockslides, Ely said. That could potentially lead to a train derailment. Another issue is the increased volume of train traffic and the potential for trains to spark a wildfire.
“What’s been represented to me from Eagle County and their attorney’s office is they are anticipating about 1,000 additional tanker cars every day,” Ely said.
Commissioner Patti Clapper said building a refinery in Utah “makes more sense” than transporting it for refining in Denver. “Where you mine it, you ought to refine it,” she said.
Like Poschman, she was troubled by the prospect of a train pulling hundreds of oil-tanker cars derailing.
“One of those babies goes in the Colorado, it’s not just the [downstream residents] affected, it kills the river,” Clapper said. “Enjoying the stretches of the Colorado with my kids in the raft, I just cannot imagine.”
Commissioner Steve Child said he would prefer getting more information before taking a stand. For example, he said, he would like to know how many tankers of oil or other hazardous materials are being hauled through Glenwood Canyon currently.
“Maybe there’s already a bunch going through, and a thousand more wouldn’t be that much,” Child said.
Clapper countered that 1,000 more tanker cars per day would have a potential impact.
“It’s my understanding that it’s a substantial increase in the number of cars,” she said. “There is an issue with the transport of hazardous waste, and it’s not OK if you’re going to double the impact.”
Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury kept her stance short and simple: “I think we should make fossil-fuel extraction as difficult as possible,” she said.
The board directed Ely to sign on Pitkin County as a friend of the court and asked him to provide updates as needed.
Eagle County and the conservation groups are seeking to get the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to overturn the Surface Transportation Board’s decision. They contend an exemption for the new 88-mile rail line from the Uinta Basin oil field was granted without adequate environmental review. They also claim the board arbitrarily determined that the railway’s transportation merits outweighed its environmental impacts.
Eagle County’s appeal said the new traffic would consist of up to 10 trains per day with eight locomotives and over 100 cars each, extending more than 10,000 feet long. “Thus, 18 miles of oil trains will travel the UP Line each day,” the appeal says.
The appeal included an exhibit that is a “declaration” by Eagle County Manager Jeff Shroll that outlines the county’s position.
“The pristine forests through which the Union Pacific line runs are used for many other outdoor activities,” Shroll said. “The noise, vibrations and pollution and harm to wildlife from the significant increase of train traffic from the Railway will negatively impact the use and enjoyment of the river and forests by our residents and visitors. Any derailment and oil spill would diminish the County’s natural resources and would have significant impact on the health and safety of the County’s communities and economy.”
The appellate court must determine if Pitkin County and other counties and municipalities will be allowed to join the action then dive into the details.