By Saturday evening, 9,292 votes had been cast by Pitkin County voters for the 2020 election. Those who have yet to vote have until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, to vote in person or drop their mail ballot in an official election box.
Presidential election years tend to lead to the highest voting turnout. Some 10,720 votes were cast in the 2016 election, whereas last year just 5,240 of Pitkin County’s 14,127 registered voters showed up at the polls.
Pitkin County clerk Janice Vos Caudill said her team is anticipating record setting numbers this year.
“We are prepared to process 12,000 cast ballots,” she said.
The majority of the electorate has chosen to fill out their mail-in ballots and either return them by mail or drop them at a polling center. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. tomorrow so it is too late for mail ballots for this election.
Four-hundred voters have elected to vote in person in Pitkin County. Additional polling drop boxes are now available through election night.
Vos Caudill is optimistic that with the percentage of ballots already received, results will be reported in a timely manner after the polls close.
“The community has been returning mail ballots early, which provides us time to process ballots, deal with COVID space limitations, and provide stronger returns at 7 p.m.,” she said.
Along with the piece of mind of getting ballots in, she said voting ahead of Election Day also helps everyone who is eager for results. This year there are local candidate races for County Commissioner and Snowmass Village Town Council, along with several local tax questions.
“I appreciate everyone who has voted early and I know the public will appreciate knowing the returns closer to 7 p.m. vs end of night or into the next day,” she said.
In-person voting can be done in Aspen at the Aspen Jewish Community Center,
435 West Main St., at the Snowmass Village Town Hall, 130 Kearns Road, and at the Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave.
Mail ballot drop boxes are available in Aspen at the Pitkin County Administration & Sheriff's Office, 530 East Main Street, Snowmass Village Town Hall, and Basalt Town Hall 101 Midland Avenue. Additionally, the Aspen Village Fire Station 31350 Hwy. 82, is open until 5 p.m. today for drop-off ballots, and tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., as is the The Church of Redstone 0213 Redstone Blvd.