“Out of an abundance of caution,” Pitkin County Public Health and Aspen Valley Hospital will no longer utilize Curative COVID-19 tests by the end of the day Friday.
The decision was reached after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration cited additional concerns about Curative tests leading to false negative results. Based on direction from the FDA, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment advised local public health and site administrators to transition away using Curative tests on asymptomatic individuals.
CDPHE covered the cost of the tests which have been the mainstay of the Aspen School District and city and county’s test sites.
“We really are in this case — and Pitkin County — serving as intermediaries in a sense, because it’s really CDPHE that’s made this determination,” he said. “We did not observe Curative to be any less sensitive than any of the other PCR tests we’re using; the state provides them, so of course the county is going to abide by the state.”
Pitkin County Public Health and AVH were made aware of the new guidelines Thursday morning. The new guidelines do not discredit the accuracy of positive results from Curative tests; instead, the decision was made to no longer use Curative tests based upon the possibility of false negative results.
Ressler stressed that all COVID-19 tests run the risk of a false negative result, however, and that if someone has had a known exposure to the disease, it’s important that they quarantine regardless of the test result.
“The whole point of the testing is to find it and box it in; it’s really bad when people try to use the test to say they’re safe, because that leads to false senses of security, letting perhaps your guard down,” he said. “It’s always been a really important message that even when you get a negative test, you don’t change your behavior.”
Local health officials maintained that symptomatic individuals will still have access to “adequate” testing through other PCR tests. That said, Pitkin County Public Health and AVH were still waiting for guidance from the state regarding additional asymptomatic testing options with Curative testing, now no longer on the table.
“As a variety of additional tests remain available in our community, we remain committed to [ensuring] sufficient testing is available for broad community-based testing over the next month,” Jon Peacock, Pitkin County manager, said in a statement.
Additionally, Pitkin County Public Health will email individuals who received a Curative test on or after Jan. 13 with follow-up guidance.
“That’s what the state is recommending, that people tested within the last seven days [be notified] because that is the window that has any relevance, so we’re just letting people know about it,” Ressler said of the updated guidelines regarding Curative tests.
Pitkin County Public Health has maintained that individuals should continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask in public, and socialize only with members of their household, regardless of a negative test result.