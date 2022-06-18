Local health officials anticipate the recent wave of COVID-19 cases in Colorado is approaching its peak, if it hasn’t surpassed it already.
PitCo returned to COVID metrics last seen in the January-February surge with a seven-day incidence rate surpassing 300 per 100,000 residents for the first time since mid February on June 11. As of Friday night, there have been 46 new cases over the past seven days with a peak of 56 on Monday, also a high since February. The 46 new cases represent a 17% positivity rate and include eight reinfections.
However, incidence rates have started to decline and an important figure is holding steady, according to Pitkin County Public Health Director Jordana Sabella.
“A key metric that we’re looking towards is being able to have the hospital capacity to take care of those individuals that will need that higher level of care,” Sabella said. “Talking at the state level, the state should still have capacity according to all of the models for the peak of this current wave.”
Pitkin County recorded no hospitalizations over the past 28 days despite the surge. Statewide, an estimated 89% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied, another high since February. The 91% of acute care beds in use in Colorado is 91%, a figure that has held steady over the past few months.
Locally, Pitkin County marks the status of Aspen Valley Hospital as “comfortable,” with no essential health care workers out, average daily visits and inpatient hospitalization/transfer capacity marking all within manageable levels as of last reporting.
In terms of positive case reporting, Public Health says it’s possible that cases are likely being underreported due to the nature of take-home test kits. Through other methods like wastewater testing, health officials can still get a good idea of what positivity rates look like, but they emphasized the importance of reporting positive cases locally, especially just for getting resources. Some take-home kits that report straight to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do not trickle down into local data.
“That self reporting option really does help us have that better understanding of how many active tests we have, how many positives we’re getting,” Carly Senst, PitCo’s new COVID team lead and epidemiologist, said. “It’s also a way to help access the resources and the best, up-to-date information possible.”
According to PitCo Public Health data, 84% of the total resident population is fully vaccinated.
The recent wave is believed to be fueled by new variants plus an uptick in travel as the weather improves.
“As we’ve seen throughout the COVID pandemic, when we get new variants, we’ve always seen these peaks and valleys as well as seasonality and timing,” Sabella said. “Locally, we know that we see a correlation between increasing cases and the number of visitors that we have.”
As the Food and Wine festival descends upon Aspen, it only brings up the need to increase vigilance in safety measures, Sabella added.
“Being that there are a lot of people gathering together and we are at a high incidence rate, high community level risk, you’re going to be coming into contact with folks who are currently infectious for COVID,” Sabella said. “Making the choices of taking steps to minimize your risk, we have all the tools at our disposal … use those and make the best choices possible to keep the spread of this as low as we can.”
Public Health is recommending masking outdoors, distancing, using ventilation and staying home if feeling unwell to minimize the risk factor.
If someone does test positive for COVID-19, they recommend reaching out to a primary care provider for treatment options.