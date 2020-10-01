Pitkin County is planning to take up the Basalt retail space that will be vacated by longtime Chinese restaurant Ho Palace when its lease expires on Feb. 28.
The county needs the space as a midvalley satellite office for its expanding public health department, which has grown from nine full-time-equivalent workers prior to the onset of COVID-19 to 22 FTE workers today, Public Health Director Karen Koenemann said.
She said discussions around utilizing the restaurant space began earlier this year when Ho Palace’s owner decided he did not want to renew the lease. “It will be retrofitted and used by the public health team,” Koenemann said Tuesday.
Bayu Sutawijaya, manager of the restaurant, confirmed Wednesday that the eatery plans to close by the end of February. He said owner Muc Ho wants to retire and return to California, his native state, after two decades of operating Ho Palace.
Since the pandemic began to affect local business operations in March — state and local public health orders first barred dine-in operations, then later allowed them, albeit with limited capacity — Ho Palace has adopted a takeout only model. Sutawijaya said there are no plans for that model to change, but added that the restaurant plans to remain open through the fall and part of winter.
Some regular patrons who are aware of the plans have been lamenting the fact that the restaurant and its affordably priced offerings will be gone by next spring.
“Mr. Ho says it is time for him to retire,” Sutawijaya said.
Ho Palace is one of a few businesses in the county-owned Riverpark Center off Emma Road. The building also houses Subway, Mountain Family Health Centers and Stubbie’s Sports Bar & Eatery. Another business, Connect One Design, was located in the building before moving to Market Street.
Talks began pre-pandemic
Koenemann said discussions about where to house workers in the growing public health department began pre-COVID. The public health department didn’t exist a few years ago when the county was planning and constructing its revamped administration building on Main Street; public health was managed by the director of the human services department.
After public health was created as its own department, and its staff began to grow, it became apparent that more office space was needed beyond what it already had in the county’s health and human services building near Aspen Valley Hospital, Koenemann said.
“We started talking about other spaces and where some available square footage could exist,” she said. “Knowing that Mountain Family Health Centers was going to have its space long term [in the Riverpark Center], we thought about whether we could turn it into a midvalley health campus.”
The thought was that by expanding its presence in the building, the county public health department could have more synergy with Mountain Family, a nonprofit regional health provider that opened a clinic at Riverpark Center (next door to Ho Palace) in January 2019 through a partnership with the county and the hospital.
When Connect One Design moved out of its upstairs space more than a year ago, county human services and health staff began sharing it, in a “pilot mode,” Koenemann said. But when the pandemic came about, human services staff stopped using the space and worked more from home. At that point, the health department stepped up its presence there, she said.
“Our COVID-related staff has been using that space,” she said, referring to the contact tracers and others who have been added to the public health team as part of the county’s efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Soon, the Ho Palace space will give public health employees even more room to operate within the building. It can be designed as a flexible space, shared with other county departments such as human services, with walls that can be moved around as needed. Koenemann said public health would still retain its main office within the health and human services building, with the two retail spaces at Riverpark Center providing an expanded satellite location, which will be a benefit to the department’s midvalley clients in terms of proximity.
“Public health has tripled in size in just over five months,” she said.
COVID-19 outlook
Koenemann also spoke briefly about trends related to the pandemic. There has been a recent shift statewide in which more and more new cases involve young adults in the 18-25 age range.
That may be due to the reopening of Colorado colleges and universities, she said. Local public health officials are concerned about the trend, Koenemann said, given that young adults will be returning to Aspen-Snowmass this winter to work at the ski areas.
Specifically, the public health department, as well as Aspen Skiing Co., is looking at environmental conditions relating to housing. Ski workers tend to live close together in units similar to a collegiate housing atmosphere.
“We’re trying to think about how to prepare for that,” Koenemann said. “We may see a similar trend [to what is occurring in colleges].”
During the current off-season months of October and November, the public health department will work toward ensuring that disease transmission is as low as it can be. Messaging, with a continued emphasis on the oft-mentioned “Five Commitments to Containment,” is still a priority.
At today’s virtual Pitkin County Board of Health meeting, which begins at 1 p.m., there will be some discussion about the metrics surrounding the state’s new “dial,” a system designed to inform decisions about expanded reopenings of businesses and public buildings or reverting to more closures and limitations.
The state’s system is similar to the county’s “Coronameter,” Koenemann said.
She said Pitkin County has been rated at various times this summer as the No. 1 jurisdiction in the U.S. for social distancing. The community has been extremely responsive to local guidelines designed to slow coronavirus spread and lower the rate of new COVID-19 cases, Koenemann said.
This winter, locals and visitors alike will need to continue to build upon that success. “Little choices” — like visiting the grocery store once per week instead of on multiple occasions, working from home and wearing a mask (even amid small and familiar groups of people) — will assist the overall community goal of getting through the winter season in a safe and healthy manner, she added.