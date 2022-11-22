It’s an issue many local governments deal with when preparing their annual budgets: whether it’s prudent to add full-time positions during times of economic uncertainty.
And it seems to pop up as frequently during Pitkin County’s budget seasons as it does anywhere else, given that it’s a pet peeve of at least two of five members of the Board of County Commissioners. Both Patti Clapper and Greg Poschman say they are scrutinizing departmental budgets closely to ensure the county is not growing staff for the sake of growing staff, just because the money appears to be available.
The county’s 2023 budget — which currently is estimated to be $188 million in all areas but faces adjustments that likely will alter the total — will be finalized in early December.
Clapper said Friday that while some of the department requests for additional workers are reasonable, and there are federal and state grants to help pay all or portions of those salaries, the county already has a significant number of open positions that remain unfilled.
“How do we add the new ones when we can’t fill the old ones?” she asked. “But for me, any addition of full-time employees is of concern. I just think we need to be very careful in all of the associated costs.”
Clapper said the public health department probably had the most requests, and it’s difficult to say “no” in the wake of the COVID pandemic. Some of those requests are associated with, and can be covered by, state and federal funds that are already in place but which the county won’t always have when looking down its financial road.
“I’ve asked to bring those [requests] back close to the time that we run out of money and see if we still need those services,” she said. “[We’ll have to discuss] if there’s new funding that may be coming forward, or funding we can look for, or if we have to fund them from within the county.”
Clapper said she’s taken on the issue of growing the county workforce “because I’ve always had concerns … with the county as to, just because we have the money, do we really need more staff? Is it justified? Is it in the best interest of public service and providing public services?”
County Manager Jon Peacock said that overall, the county is looking to add the “full-time equivalent” of 6.2 employees to its workforce, which currently totals 374.4 FTEs. The county measures its workforce by the equivalent, which also includes part-time and seasonal workers. Because of the seasonal nature of many jobs, it’s hard to pinpoint how many “bodies” are on staff at any given time.
The county has 40 jobs that are unfilled, he said. County government is dealing with hiring issues related to the workforce and housing shortages, the same as private businesses.
“We’re just like everyone else; we are having challenges with recruitment,” Peacock said.
He said commissioners have been “very supportive in areas where we've said we have an immediate need, and they have asked us to come back as some of these other issues mature.”
The commissioners and Peacock acknowledged that many county employees are extremely busy, perhaps even overworked, and certain departments try to add employees to deal with the overload.
“Yes, staff is busy,” Peacock said. “I think if you talk to county staff, you’ll find there are not a lot of folks sitting around with nothing to do, that’s for darn sure.”
The county has a program that allows some employees to cash out their additional leave time because they’ve been too busy in their jobs to take it, he said.
“That indicates that we’re a little stressed but also that we’re not fully staffed, and we have around 40 vacancies that's driving it,” Peacock said.
He provided a list of the new positions to which commissioners have given preliminary approval. However, the situation might change between now and budget adoption.
Two positions within public health and human services are related to mental health. One of the jobs concerns data collection and the other involves case management.
One position is for a telecommunications specialist that would work to keep the county’s mountaintop TV and radio translator sites operational for public safety purposes. Other positions include an open-space-and-trails ranger, a road-and-bridge worker and an administrative specialist to manage affordable housing and infrastructure projects.
Except for the administrative specialist, whose salary would be included within the county’s general fund, the new positions would be covered by special revenue funds that primarily involve state and federal grants that were earmarked for pandemic recovery, officials said.
Poschman said his concern is the logic of adding employees during a time of uncertainty for the local and national economy. Inflation rates remain high — and there still is talk among experts, public officials and news media of a potential recession, he noted. It’s always a difficult process when new employees are brought on board and then laid off a short time later when the economy goes sour, he said.
“I understand that the need for county services is higher and staff is overworked, but if you’re looking at a possible recession, you need to take a cautionary stance,” Poschman said.