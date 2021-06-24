Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo made basically the same presentation to the Board of County Commissioners Wednesday that he’s made in years past: due to high-risk fire conditions, his office requests the authority to ban the sale, use or possession of fireworks at any time throughout the rest of the year.
Pitkin County attorney John Ely clarified that legally, the county commissioners may opt, as they typically do, to delegate their authority to make such restrictions to another entity — in this case, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office — but that the delegation cannot last more than a calendar year.
Still, DiSalvo approved the emergency ordinance, meaning 2021 will usher in another summer without fireworks in Pitkin County.
“Last year, the year before, I made a pitch that they basically be banned in Pitkin County [in perpetuity],” DiSalvo said. “I thought it was a progressive thought; it didn’t catch on. I just want the board to know at this point, there have been zero requests for fireworks in 2021.”
That’s likely because the decision to ban them didn’t come as a surprise. On Tuesday, the Aspen Chamber Resort Association announced plans for the Fourth of July, which include a laser light display at Wagner Park from 9:15 to 9:45 p.m.
“In light of the dry year that Aspen is experiencing, we opted not to pursue fireworks and instead to look at alternative evening activities for the Fourth of July,” said Jennifer Albright, ACRA vice president of event marketing. “ACRA’s goal is to have fun and bring engaging activities for residents and visitors to celebrate Independence Day in style. This year, we are pleased to present a laser light display. We will continue to look at the best options for celebrations in future years.”
As of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Pitkin County moved to Stage 2 fire restrictions. Eagle County, as well as lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management and all of White River National Forest, will also move to Stage 2 fire restrictions beginning 12:01 a.m. Friday.
DiSalvo said that in addition to local drought conditions, the Sylvan Fire that as of 4:49 p.m. Wednesday was burning 3,583 acres 16 miles south of Eagle, according to Inciweb, has people on edge, and in the case of the upper Frying Pan Valley, under pre-evacuation notice.
“So as you know, we started out in the Stage 1 fire restrictions a few weeks ago and quickly moved to a Stage 2 … for a couple of reasons,” DiSalvo said. “I think the science definitely supports that we go to a Stage 2 restriction, which is the dry fuels based on the energy release component.
“Second, is — and maybe it actually is the primary reason — we have an active fire that is right now at 3,500 acres in our neighbors’ county and I would really hate to have another fire start here when we’re already stretching resources statewide and nationally. So that’s the reason why we went into Stage 2,” he continued. “I think the public is very familiar with this. It seems to be an annual occurrence here. It’s just life in the mountains, or life in Western Colorado right now.”
Locally, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Basalt Police Department, Aspen Fire Protection District and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority have been offering mutual aid to Eagle County while ensuring Meredith and Thomasville in particular are ready to go, should evacuation orders be necessary. On Monday, large livestock were relocated from those areas.
“We will send deputies to homes if we have to and spread the word, and they’ll tell their neighbors who will tell their neighbors. We have a big presence up there — there is a lot of air traffic,” DiSalvo said, noting that the lack of cell service in the area requires more antiquated communication tactics.
To that end, Monday’s livestock relocation efforts proved a sort of trial run.
“The residents of Thomasville and Meredith were very cooperative. We felt comfortable that we could evacuate them relatively quickly if we needed,” DiSalvo said. “I would discourage people from going up the Frying Pan. It not only will inhibit maybe some of our firefighting ability, but if we have to evacuate, I don’t want people on the road.”
Overall, DiSalvo is optimistic for Pitkin County as far as the Sylvan Fire is concerned and hopeful the situation won’t come to one of evacuations.
“Right now, there are no structures in imminent danger. Today is cool, and as of right now, the wind looks lower than it did yesterday, which is perfect weather for firefighting,” he said.