In the span of a week, Pitkin County has moved from implementation of Stage 1 fire restrictions to Stage 2.
Sheriff Joe DiSalvo announced the enhanced restrictions on Tuesday, which prohibit all campfires and ban outdoor smoking. A news release states that DiSalvo has the support of all Pitkin County fire chiefs, including those who manage the Aspen and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue districts.
The restrictions were set to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. today. They cover all state, public, private, incorporated and unincorporated lands within Pitkin County, the release says.
Land management officials from the U.S. Forest Service/White River National Forest, as well as the Bureau of Land Management, are planning to implement their own restrictions later in the week. These Stage 2 restrictions supersede the existing Stage 1 restrictions that have been in place since June 16.
“A Stage 2 fire restriction essentially prohibits all fires, whether you’re in an established campsite or on the back deck at your house,” DiSalvo said in a prepared statement. “My deputies will enforce this fire restriction and will issue citations to those who violate it.
“We once again find ourselves in an extreme fire season. With the numerous wildfires in surrounding counties and having seen the long range weather forecast we know we must do everything we can to deter and prevent human caused fires in our community.”
Officials stressed that all residents should have an emergency evacuation and sheltering plan enabling them to move quickly during a fast-moving wildfire. They suggested visiting ready.gov/plan to create an emergency plan, as well as signing up for emergency alert notifications. “Know your evacuation routes, have a 72-hour go-bag ready, and, most importantly, leave early,” the release says.
All residents and visitors who violate the fire restrictions will face criminal penalties, which include fines of $500 (first offense), $750 (second offense), and $1,000 (third offense), as well as possible jail time.
The public is encouraged to visit pitkinemergency.com for more information, the release adds.