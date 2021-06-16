Due to extreme drought conditions and the potential for wildfires, Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo has initiated Stage 1 fire restrictions that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. today.
It’s the earliest Pitkin County has moved to implement the fire restrictions since 2012, when the announcement came April 4 of that year, Valerie MacDonald, the county’s emergency manager, said. Stage 1 is the least restrictive of the limitations officials can enact to protect the community from wildfires; it basically prohibits campfires at dispersed camping sites but allows them in developed sites that have a fire ring.
“We always start at Stage 1,” MacDonald said. “Going into Stage 1 is like firing a warning shot. We need people to pay attention.”
She said 90% of wildfires are human-caused, while only 10% are sparked by natural causes, such as a lightning strike.
A Tuesday morning news release states that DiSalvo is placing the county under Stage 1 conditions with the support of the fire chiefs within the county. This includes leaders of the Aspen Fire Protection District and the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority, which includes Snowmass Village and Basalt.
“The new fire restrictions are in effect until further notice and cover all state, public, private, incorporated and unincorporated lands within Pitkin County. Land management officials from the U.S. Forest Service (White River National Forest) and Bureau of Land Management are planning to implement their own restrictions later in the week,” the release says. “In addition to our extended drought conditions we are also experiencing extremely hot, dry and windy weather in Pitkin County with no relief in sight.”
In the release, DiSalvo added, “One of the tools I have, as fire warden, is to implement fire restrictions, when the science supports it, to reduce the likelihood of a human-caused wildfire. Since 90% of wildfires are human-caused, the impacts of inaction on our part are far greater than the impact to our community and we must do everything we can to deter and prevent fires in Pitkin County.”
Under Stage 1 restrictions, campfires are banned except within developed recreation sites that include a dedicated fire pit. Smoking may only occur within an enclosed vehicle, building or outside areas that have been cleared of all combustible materials.
Also, machines with internal or external combustion engines (such as chainsaws) may only be used if they have an approved spark-arresting device that’s been properly installed, maintained and in effective working order. And use of any personal fireworks or explosives requiring fuses or blasting caps, including exploding targets, is prohibited.
Residents and visitors who violate the fire restrictions may face penalties, including fines and possible jail time. Fines are listed as $500 for a first offense, $750 for a second offense and $1,000 for a third and subsequent offense, in addition to possible restitution.
Last year, due to extremely dry conditions, the county enacted Stage 1 restrictions in the first week of July. Six weeks later, in mid-August, conditions necessitated an upgrade to Stage 2 restrictions, which ban campfires in all cases as well as all outside smoking.
Also on Tuesday, the city of Glenwood Springs announced that it was joining other local jurisdictions and agencies in enacting Stage 1 restrictions. However, the fire restrictions won’t go into effect until Friday at 12:01 a.m.
“It is everyone’s responsibility to use fire safely and adhere to the fire restrictions,” said Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes. “These important restrictions intentionally target ways that help our community reduce fire risk and prevent wildfires during periods of high fire danger.”
The city’s release clarifies that all open burning permits are canceled and that campfires in developed areas are only allowed within designated fire pits. “A temporary fire pan, chiminea, or rock campfire ring is not acceptable,” the release states.
And, as in Pitkin County, only gas-fueled devices with a shut-off valve will be permitted in undeveloped areas, such as off-the-path campsites.
“In addition to Stage 1 fire restrictions, all personal use of fireworks is prohibited in the city of Glenwood Springs and Garfield County until November,” the release states.