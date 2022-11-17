A plan to transform a historic cattle ranch outside of Carbondale into a horse operation and snuff 45,000 square feet of residential development faces an uncertain fate because some Pitkin County commissioners have soured on a landmark growth control tool.
The plan for the Turnabout Ranch, formerly known as Tybar Ranch, hinges on the new owners getting three transferable development rights, or TDRs, that they could sell to buyers who want to increase house sizes elsewhere in Pitkin County.
Sarah Willeman Doran and Brendan Doran, owners of Turnabout Ranch, are willing to surrender the rights to develop six residential lots that were approved by Pitkin County in 2000. In return, they want the right to sell TDRs from three of those lots. Two of the lots are visually constrained and development of homes of up to 7,500 square feet would break the ridge line view from Prince Creek Road, according to the Doran’s land use planner, Glenn Horn. Colorado Parks and Wildlife urged Pitkin County to grant a TDR on a third lot that is adjacent to a winter concentration area for deer and elk.
In return for snuffing 45,000 square feet of potential residential development, the Dorans would receive the right to sell 7,500 square feet of development rights that could be used in parts of Pitkin County that the government has deemed appropriate as “receiving areas.” That is mostly close to the urban centers of the upper valley.
In addition, the Dorans are proposing to place a conservation easement on 125 acres on the eastern side of their ranch — a section that abuts federal lands on Crown Mountain.
Turnabout Ranch is a highly visible property southeast of Carbondale. It is located 2 miles up Prince Creek Road. The Prince Creek mountain biking and hiking trail that parallels Prince Creek Road goes along the ranch. In addition, the North Porcupine Trail in the popular Prince Creek trail network travels along the east boundary of the ranch. Tybar Ranch also is significant as one of the first ranches in the Carbondale area, settled roughly 150 years ago, according to the land use application.
The Dorans aren’t interested in continuing the cattle operation. They plan to tear down an 18,000-square-foot red barn that stands out on the ranch from Prince Creek Road. They would replace it with a 2,500-square-foot facility.
In addition, they want to build an indoor riding arena, a 24-stall horse barn and associated facilities. They want to restore the land and start an equine-therapy operation. In a separate application, they want to replace another approved home with a barn for the therapy operation. In total, they would surrender development rights to seven homes of 7,500 square feet each.
The county commissioners listened to presentations for nearly three hours Wednesday then decided to table the review until Jan. 11. The commissioners’ comments made it clear that accepting or rejecting the TDR proposal will be a major factor in their decision.
“We have a lot on the table,” said Commissioner Greg Poschman. “I’m not convinced of the value of the TDRs leaving the property, quite honestly.”
Poschman has consistently expressed concerns this year that TDRs can result in larger house sizes in parts of the county where he doesn’t necessarily feel they belong. That could happen with the 7,500 square feet that the Dorans could sell in three chunks of 2,500 square feet each.
“That means they could be landing somewhere more pristine than this,” he said.
Poschman wants to discuss the option of moving the homes elsewhere on the 458-acre ranch rather than transferring the development rights.
Commissioner Steve Child also said a major analysis is needed on the TDRs. “One, two, three or zero TDRs, I’m not decided yet,” he said.
Commissioners Francie Jacober and Kelly McNicholas Kury also expressed doubts about the TDR program during review of other land use applications recently. They made it clear more discussions of the proposal are needed on the Turnabout Ranch proposal.
Jonathan Lowsky, a wildlife biologist who is working as a consultant for the Dorans, touted the benefits of the plan. Placing a conservation easement and removing the development potential on 125 acres next to Crown Mountain is clearly beneficial to deer and elk, he said.
“As a wildlife biologist, I am a huge fan of conservation easements because they’re forever,” he said.
Removing three homes of up to 7,500 square feet each is a big benefit because it eliminates substantial human activity ranging from daily coming and going to allowing dogs to roam, he said. The way the riding arena would be situated it would screen activity from the wildlife-sensitive lands.
“I think this is a tremendous win for wildlife to eliminate development,” Lowsky said.
If the proposal is rejected, it could represent an unceremonious end to a program that has limited development in Pitkin County’s rural and remote areas since 1994. The commissioners at the time approved Rural and Remote zoning that limits residential development to 1,000 square feet and curtails extension of utilities to secluded areas. To make the strict growth control measure more immune to litigation, county officials created the transferable development rights.
TDRs allow people with property zoned rural and remote to sell the development rights for use elsewhere. They are popular with homeowners who want to exceed Pitkin County’s 7,500-square-foot house limit. If the property is in a receiving area, they can buy a TDR and increase the house size.
Commissioners initiated a review of their growth control measures this year, forming a citizen committee to dive into issues. It’s a safe bet the TDR program will be altered if not eliminated in 2023.
Turnabout Ranch could provide a final test on whether the program can be used before it is altered.